news, latest-news,

Four mates have been found guilty of kidnapping two men for about 14 hours and keeping them in a crawl space before demanding $9000 be handed over following a drug deal gone wrong. Cheyne Benjamin Morley, Benjamin Walker, Tara Clare and Ilo Ilievski were each found guilty of detaining Brendon Merrett and Mitchell Clark inside a Cringila unit with intent to obtain financial advantage. The jury found the four people had caused Merrett, but not Clark, actual bodily harm. Read more: Lake Illawarra police chase ends in Bomaderry crash Ilievski was also found not guilty of dealing with property suspected to be the proceeds of crime related to the incident. The 12-person jury returned the verdicts on Monday afternoon after about four hours of deliberations following the two-week Wollongong District Court trial. Judge Andrew Haesler accepted the jury's verdicts before he thanked them for their service and discharged them. The Crown alleged Morley and Clare, together with Merrett, drove from Wollongong to Wiley Park in Sydney to purchase methamphetamine from a supplier on May 12, 2020. Mr Merrett and a friend, Mitchell Clark had provided the contact details for this supplier. Once they arrived in Wiley Park, the jury heard, $9000 was exchanged for the drugs. But the jury heard on the return journey to Wollongong, Clare opened the package and it became "immediately apparent they'd been duped" - the package contained not meth, but bath salts. It was alleged Ilievski and Walker were told of the rip-off and from that point, the goal was to recover the money. The Crown alleged Merrett and Clark were blamed for the Sydney scam but neither were a part of it. Regardless they were told they would need to repay the $9000. The jury heard that Morley dropped Clare off at a Monteith Street, Cringila address and picked up Walker, then the pair - still with Mr Merrett - met Mr Clark at a service station. Walker then got into Mr Clark's van and the two vehicles returned to the Monteith Street address where Mr Merrett and Mr Clark were ordered inside, the Crown alleged. The jury heard Walker allegedly hit Mr Clark with a set of nunchucks while Morley used the blunt side of a tomahawk blade to hit both Mr Clark and Mr Merrett to the legs, causing injuries. Mr Clark allegedly complied with the demands for money quickly, and transferred $1050 from his bank account before contacting his mother, who sent him another $2500. Mr Clark and Mr Merrett were then pushed into a storage area through a manhole in the wall, the Crown alleged, and told to keep quiet. Both men made contact with other family members in a bid to get the money demanded of them. Meanwhile, the Crown alleged Clare brought food to the storage area and the jury was played CCTV footage of Clare withdrawing $4000 in Figtree on May 12. That afternoon, Mr Clark was allegedly told to sign over his Citroen van to Morley, while Mr Merrett was allowed out but was allegedly further pressed to make up the money and punched repeatedly. Mr Clark was only released once he signed over ownership of his car. The pair were eventually released and Mr Merrett was treated at hospital. Police allegedly later found Ilievski with $4500 in cash, but the Crown conceded he was the least involved despite being at the unit, aware the men were detained and had an interest in getting his money back. The court heard evidence from Merrett and Clark, with the Crown alleging they were honest witnesses who did not lie, with Mr Clark admitting he was treated more leniently than Mr Merrett and he smoked meth and was allowed out of the storage area. Crown prosecutor Michael Fox said in his closing submission that the version of events of Merrett and Clark gave were corroborated by CCTV footage and phone records, adding the men were both assaulted, demands made of them and were detained for many hours primarily in the crawl space of the unit. The court also heard from family members who had demands placed on them while the men were kidnapped. Mr Fox said the incident was not an "invented story" from Merrett and Clark to get out of trouble with police and they had told their families about being detained before officers were involved. The court heard defence barrister Jack Hibbard claim that Ilievski did not participate in the criminal enterprise and was not present when Morley allegedly punched Merrett in the face, and when he arrived at the unit, Clark was not smoking ice and not in the crawl space. Barrister Rebecca Mitchell claimed the Crown had not proved if Clare had knowledge of the kidnapping nor participation in the detention, assaults and demands for money. Ms Mitchell submitted Clare didn't know what the demands were about, and raised questions about her involvement claiming she was not at the unit the whole time. Barrister Ben Hart, on behalf of Walker, submitted Merrett and Clark were not reliable witnesses and they lied about the detention, assaults and asserted they were drug addicts who tried to get money from their families, noting their stories were too different to be true. Morley's barrister also asked the jury to question Merrett's version of events, especially the original drug transaction noting he had organised the deal so he could repay debts. Morley, Walker and Ilievski were remanded in custody while Ms Clare was allowed to continue her bail, with extra conditions placed on her before she was warned to not "flee her responsibilities". The case was adjourned to April 13 for a sentencing hearing. The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/76aQiSR9c8v6pzQYtCfcnc/b2aac351-9c15-42b2-9dd6-4afb832264ca.jpg/r4_0_1597_900_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg