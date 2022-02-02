subscribers-only,

A federal election will occur by May 21, 2022, and we're already receiving questions about the impact of the pandemic on the vote and the count. Safety remains a top priority, and we remain in regular contact with senior state and federal health authorities and other officials to inform our preparations. The final shape of the election will depend, of course, on the evolving COVID environment, but we can provide some certainties now - including the fact that voting will be compulsory. Commonwealth electoral laws dictate in-person or postal voting for almost all Australians. It's likely citizens will need to check in at voting centres, we'll sanitise surfaces and equipment regularly, and everyone will need to socially distance. These measures will increase wait times, but the voting process will also be much safer. We don't have the authority to demand vaccination as a condition of entry to a voting or counting centre, but it is a condition of employment for our temporary election workforce. There'll be an early voting period and we're planning for the likely significant rise in people voting early or via post. We're also continuing to finalise plans for people in remote areas, in residential care facilities and overseas, to name but a few - all requiring agile planning as the situation develops. We'll provide updated information on this via www.aec.gov.au/covid. Right now, your primary concern should be whether you're enrolled: more than 96% of eligible Australians are already on the roll. Tom Rogers, Australian Electoral Commissioner, Canberra Hold the horses! Stop all works! We forgot to build Mr Supple's cycleway ('Council has priorities wrong on cycleways' - 28/1). OMG! Everyone knows Council should be building cycleways wherever and whenever a few cyclists want them. It doesn't matter if they are on widely demanding and constantly eroding topography like Lawrence Hargrave Drive. It doesn't matter if the ultimate utilisation of such a cycleway will never justify the costs to build and maintain. Mr. Supple reminds us again that rabid cyclists live in a world of their own. They think cycleways are an absolute necessity for all suburbs and roadways, and their provision should be a priority. The fact is cyclists make up a small percentage of the Wollongong LGA's population, and well over 90 per cent of our existing ratepayer-funded cycleways are almost devoid of cycles 24/7. Richard Burnett, Wollongong With our leaders making appearances at press conferences with their chosen 'experts' to spruik how well their handling COVID, can they please take the time to explain the 'underling health issues' that caused each person's demise? Dave Schmidt, Towradgi

