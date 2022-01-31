news, latest-news,

A Port Kembla man has been refused bail after he was allegedly under duress when he stole a luxury handbag from a friend's house while his mate brandished a knife. Daniel Dafkovski, 32, was charged with robbery armed with an offensive weapon and appeared in Wollongong Local Court yesterday. Documents tendered to court said Dafkovski went to the alleged victim's Unanderra home with two other men about 3.15am on January 20. Read more: Mates guilty of detaining two men inside Cringila unit in botched drug deal Dafkovski used to live at the address and the men were welcomed into the home by the alleged victim. They allegedly sat in the lounge room and started drinking alcohol and soft drink before smoked 'ice'. Dafkovski and co-accused Justin Diaz allegedly used the bathroom to cut their hair and had showers. Later in the morning, after the home owner went to his bedroom, police allege Dafkovski and Diaz called him into the kitchen before Dafkovski said "can you transfer $500 from your account to mine?" The man said he didn't have any money in his account before Diaz allegedly got upset and pulled out a knife. Diaz allegedly said "shut up this is how it is going to go, if you yell or scream, I'm going to stab you". The man was walked into his bedroom where Diaz demanded the man's partner hand over her phone. Dafkovski allegedly took a Gucci shoulder bag, valued at $1350, from the wardrobe. The homeowner allegedly took a metal sword from near the bed and swung it at Dafkovski and Diaz. They ran out of the house with the bag before they got into their car and drove away. The homeowners called police who examined the scene where fingerprints matching Dafkovski and Diaz were allegedly found on the drinks and shower screen, and the audio recording from the doorbell was also seized. The homeowners provided statements to police on January 24. On Saturday police went to Wollongong Hospital where Dafkovski was being treated for facial injuries, but he would not tell them how they occurred. He was arrested and once released from hospital was taken to Wollongong Police Station where he was charged. He strongly denied the allegations and claimed he was the victim after being threatened with the sword. In court on Monday, defence lawyer Jordan Mechan claimed Dafkovski had no knowledge of the knife nor Diaz's alleged intention to use it, and had visited the house to collect belongings. Dafkovski further claimed he was being held against his will by Diaz and went to the house under duress. Mr Mechan further said Dafkovski needed to be released to be treated for his injuries, wanted to attend drug rehabilitation and had panic attacks about contracting COVID after nearly dying from it last year. Police prosecutor Sergeant Sean Thackray said Dafkovski's story did not add up as if was at the home against his will he could have called the police or told the homeowner of his plight while Diaz was in the shower. Magistrate Gabriel Fleming refused to grant Dafkovski bail noting his criminal history, that he was on already on bail for separate matters and he could be treated whilst in custody. The case was adjourned to March 30. The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/76aQiSR9c8v6pzQYtCfcnc/314393bc-99e1-4e50-a3e3-ebef0e398d1b.jpg/r0_74_696_467_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg