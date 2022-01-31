news, latest-news,

The latest designs and approaches to learning are imbued in the University of Wollongong's new Dubai campus. The futuristic building was officially opened on Monday, January 31 and is located in Dubai Knowledge Park, an education and training precinct which is hoped to give the university an edge when it comes to working with industry. The 'Campus of the Future' includes small classrooms for up to 40 students and large spaces for up to 80 students, an exhibition space, recruitment lounge, student lounge, auditorium and a cafe. Along with dedicated learning and meeting rooms, and a range of student facilities, the campus houses laboratories specialising in chemistry, thermodynamics, manufacturing, physics, robotics, media and communications, cybersecurity, networking and gaming, to name a few. UOW vice-chancellor, professor Patricia Davidson, said the campus's facilities will support modern teaching methods, both online and in person, as part of the university's goal to be a leader in access, inclusion and diversity. "This thinking is already reflected here in the design of Campus of the Future, which is outfitted with cutting-edge technology and infrastructure to support blended learning for students all around the world," she said. The University of Wollongong has operated a campus in the United Arab Emirates since 1993. Professor Davidson said the university was committed to utilising its location in the UAE alongside campuses in Australia. A recent UOW in Dubai research project focused on the deployment of fast-charging electric vehicle stations in high renewable energy penetration areas in a smart city, in collaboration with the University of Wollongong in Australia and Heriot-Watt University Dubai. "Not only is this a pioneering development in the renewables sector, it is also an exciting showcase of collaboration between UOW's global network of campuses," she said. Professor Davidson said that the cutting-edge design of the campus reflected the university's overarching goal. "As educators, we have the power to foster real change in our world, and a responsibility to create a more diverse, inclusive, and accessible world of learning for everyone," she said. "The digital innovation and advanced technology here at UOW Dubai Campus of the Future will ensure we reach these goals."

