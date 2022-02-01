Maybe it's time to adapt how we school our kids: Editorial

subscribers-only,

Schools are back and parents across the Illawarra are collectively taking a deep breath. It's been a long summer, but not for the right reasons. COVID uncertainty and poor weather means for many it's been a summer of isolation by default. It hasn't felt long enough, yet the preparation to get back to school has felt like it has gone on forever As we drop our children off at the school gates there will be a feeling of relief mixed with anxiety. School will not feel the same as it did before Christmas. Ventilation, masks, RAT test will be added to the pre-Christmas rules of social distancing and staggered pick-up times. After two years of disrupted learning parents are now wondering about the impact on their children's academic progress. It is not clear how damaging the absence from classrooms has been over the pandemic. The Centre for Independent Studies tested some preconceptions, and found many were not borne out. Its report Beating lockdown blues: Students pass the Covid test found little evidence, for example, that "disadvantaged students were disproportionately impacted" when it came to resources for home learning. As we enter the third year of schooling in a pandemic we wonder if how we approach learning needs to change? In the UK schools have adapted and now use online learning during snow days. Our workplaces have changed too, with the expectation that there will be an element of flexible working for desk-based roles. While the state government expects us to live with COVID, and businesses beat a path to diversification during a pandemic, we should also expect the same from our education system. We are attempting to return school to the pre-COVID standards but there are children entering Year 2 who have never witnessed school without COVID. Children who have been schooled in the pandemic have shown they are resilient, adaptable and self motivated. Our education system and those running it need to apply the same set of skills. - Gayle Tomlinson

