Instinct pays off: The decision that kept this orthodontist open

Managing a business means you need to trust your instincts, said Michelle Arnone Aquilina, and that's exactly what kept Smile Team Orthodontics open during the past two months. In December, Mrs Aquilina and the board of Smile Team Orthodontics decided to purchase rapid antigen tests in bulk as cases began to rise. "We could see the number increasing exponentially, which then was the key driver for us to purchase the rapid tests." Despite not being mandated to perform the tests, Mrs Aquilina said the decision was based on protecting staff and the community. Read more: Wollongong nightclub Mr Crown looking to expand In total, the business purchased 2000 RAT test kits to perform 60 tests a week across the staff of 45 spread across the Illawarra, Southern Highlands and Western Sydney. The tests were performed by trained doctors on staff while the staff member remained in their car, before starting work. Mrs Aquilina said that the program gave staff members peace of mind. "It gave staff members confidence to attend to work as in the thick of the pandemic, there was a lot of anxiety amongst employees having to come to work. And, obviously, we don't have the luxury of being able to work from home." The regime caught multiple asymptomatic positive cases, all of which were confirmed with PCR tests following the positive RAT. Mrs Aquilina said that over 50 per cent of her workforce were infected with COVID over the course of the latest wave. Despite this, the business never had to shut its doors. "We averted any potential shutdowns or any cross contamination, because we caught the virus before it entered the door." What this experience reinforced for Mrs Aquilina and the rest of the Smile leadership team was the importance of putting employees and safety first. "As a CEO or board member you're always thinking of the financial implications, but we're also learning that by putting employees at the forefront is actually helping us sustain and survive in a pandemic," she said. The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/123041529/6a8c32f5-ac50-4d1a-b867-2228bbc2673b.jpg/r0_595_5157_3509_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg