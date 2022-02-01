news, latest-news, Wollongong Devils, Touch Football, Tim Robinson, Illawarra, Junior State Cup, Southern Conference

Some of the region's best young talent will be on display when Wollongong Touch's postponed Junior Finals Day takes place on Wednesday afternoon. The association's 2021 junior competition was held in the lead-up to Christmas, however, ongoing rain forced the conclusion of action. One last round will kick off play on Wednesday, which will be followed by finals for more than 400 kids aged from under eights to under 16s. Read more: Bailey unveiled as Olympic's new head coach Wollongong Touch vice-president Tim Robinson said the finals day would many players prepare for the upcoming Junior State Cup Southern Conference. "Teams are already preparing outside of the competition for it, but a lot of those kids obviously play in this competition," he said. "A lot of these kids put their name down to trial, and selections included looking at kids that played in this junior comp. They were hand-picked and they've been training and playing in gala days since then. They're working hard." We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support. https://www.illawarramercury.com.au/subscribe

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/4sZx2UeLhML2LRYLyd2FGM/4098be2c-6883-4828-a3af-1bce4fde3043_rotated_270.JPG/r0_1403_3024_3112_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg