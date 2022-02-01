Wollongong, Keira set for Cricket Illawarra Twenty20 decider

news, latest-news,

Wollongong captain Nathan Loveday is confident his team will not be outplayed by Keira for a second time in five days when the sides clash in Wednesday's Twenty20 grand final. The two teams played a 50-over match on Saturday, the Lions registering a comfortable 78-run victory. Read more: Bailey unveiled as Olympic's new head coach It's a match in which Wollongong were dominated, Keira captain Dan Constable scoring 86 to lead his side to 7-208 before the Lighthouse Keepers were bowled out for 130. For Loveday, there were plenty of lessons learnt in what was his team's first defeat of the season "They gave us a bit of a lesson in running between the wickets and fielding," Loveday said. "We've been good in the Twenty20s so far this year, that was one game we were a bit off in the field. "We know they're a very good side with damaging players. We'll try restrict those guys and use our strengths to make sure we come out on top. "Everyone will be a little bit more hungry off the disappointment of Saturday to try and fight back." With a win over their rivals on Saturday, Keira are riding high and full of confidence heading into Wednesday's final. Constable has employed a fairly simple formula in recent weeks. Bat first and set a target to defend. Then it's the bowlers turn to take over with early wickets before putting on the squeeze through the middle overs and building pressure on opposition batsmen. It's brought results across both the one-day and Twenty20 formats in recent times, the Lions cruising past Port Kembla in last week's T20 semi-final. It's also the same strategy used to defeat Wollongong on Saturday and Constable expects to adopt a similar plan in Wednesday's decider. "Not a lot changes for us," Constable said. "We'll have to score a lot quicker, but we'll stick to the same plans we have. We'll run well between the wickets, rotate the strike and put the bad ball away. "With the bowling, we'll bowl to our fields and the less runs they score, the more chance of taking wickets. "With the confidence from beating them on Saturday, we go into Wednesday feeling like we're a good chance. We've had a look at what they've got in terms of bowling and batting. "They have a couple of players to come in, but overall we're in a good headspace. We're haven't lost yet this year and we're keen to be playing cricket together." While they were outplayed on Saturday, Wollongong immediately bounced back by taking out the Greater Illawarra Zone Twenty20 competition on Sunday. A tight win over Northern Districts was followed by a comprehensive victory over Port Kembla to secure the silverware. It's a result that gives the Lighthouse Keepers plenty of confidence and Loveday said the opportunity to win two trophies in four days is one his side won't let slip. "What's better than one trophy is two," Loveday said. "That's what we'll be aiming for on Wednesday. "It's a testament to the hard work of the boys to be in this position. We've been very consistent across both Twenty20 competitions. "If Sunday is anything to go by, another trophy would be great and very satisfying for the club."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GzY3iczng7SLWqVgHSV78t/4b6d1dc0-beea-44fc-875c-5146f168b5a2.jpg/r2_484_4731_3156_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg