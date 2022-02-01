Shellharbour council is on the hunt for people keen to showcase their culture

news, latest-news,

If you're looking for a platform to celebrate and share your culture, get in touch with Shellharbour City Council. The council's Cultural Treasures Multicultural Festival will return during National Harmony Week, which celebrates Australia's rich cultural diversity. Read more: Port Kembla Pool will host a new theatrical show with a live band "We are seeking Expressions of Interest from groups, individuals, schools or organisations who can provide a multicultural-related music performance, dance, theatre or storytelling; craft, cooking or music workshop; information stall; food stall, or those with another multicultural community interactive idea," a council spokesperson said. The festival will be held from 10am on Monday, March 14 to 2pm on Friday, March 18 at the Shellharbour Civic Centre. To register your interest head to: https://www.shellharbour.nsw.gov.au/whats-on/council/cultural-treasures-multicultural-festival The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/sbTPpJaw3WwpLe37QYCu92/3fd5276e-cd6c-43f0-8763-bc9f7f7aa075.jpg/r0_249_4908_3022_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg