Meet some Illawarra People for Peace this Interfaith Harmony Week

news, latest-news,

Peace isn't found, it's built, and one Illawarra group is dedicated to that project, one brick at a time. The Illawarra People for Peace grew out of a group dedicated to interfaith dialogue, Bridges over the Illawarra, in response to attacks on local mosques in 2015. Group president Judith Hurley said members were from faiths including the Catholic Church, Uniting Church, Buddhism, Islam and peopl who did not subscribe to any faith. Read more: All the photos from Wollongong's SummerSalt festival "There was a lot of disunity in the community, and we wanted to do something about it," she said. "We came together in the belief that people are basically good, and try to promote practical initiatives that bring people together. "We were founded around the same time the United Nations announced the first World Interfaith Harmony Week." This week is World Interfaith Harmony Week 2022, and would usually be a big one on Illawarra People for Peace's calendar. Sadly due to COVID-19 the group has been unable to plan a special event. They have been active through the pandemic however, bringing hope and support to members of the community who may have felt excluded. "Everybody matters," Ms Hurley said. "Two years ago started the 'Growing Kindness project, which coincided with first COVID lockdown. "We've been running events online and as we can, and encouraging people to get to know their neighbours. During lockdowns we provided food and support for those stuck here without their usual networks. "Last year there was a lot of angst around the return of international students to the University of Wollongong, so we extended a hand of welcome in partnership with Healthy Cities Illawarra. "A number of people donated items and we created care packages to deliver to the students on Christmas Eve. "Our projects are based around the United Nation's sustainable development goals, and we want to make a more peaceful city through practical acts of kindness." Members have also found more understanding of other faiths by taking part in one another's traditions, such as Ramadan. Before COVID-19 the group was able to host Iftar, the evening meal following the day's fast, bringing Muslim and non-Muslim members of the community together. Some members from other faith backgrounds chose to fast in solidarity, or to learn more about Islam. "For a lot of people it opened their eyes to the similarities between different faiths," Ms Hurley said. "A lot of people have come to see the importance of being part of a community where all people are free to be who they are. Peace begins when individuals choose peace." The group also hosts regular meetings, with speakers from different faith, non-faith, or philosophic backgrounds. Wodi Wodi woman Nadia Neal was a speaker last year; she shared the importance of connection to country and understanding the relationship between people and country in order to build peace. "All communities in the Illawarra, regardless of ethnicity or background need to work together through genuine engagement, partnership and capacity building," she said. "One of the key ways we can all work toward this is by listening to each other." Their annual general meeting for the year will be held on February 22. All are welcome. The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/sbTPpJaw3WwpLe37QYCu92/4de3e698-9cd9-4945-a1df-2aa8ab414fa5.jpg/r0_342_6720_4139_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg