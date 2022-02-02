Paul Scully MP's Twitter storm reminds us how lucky we are: Editorial

subscribers-only,

That moment when you open up Facebook, Twitter or whatever your social media poison is and discover your notifications have gone into the stratosphere. For Member for Wollongong Paul Scully, Twitter went into meltdown on Tuesday morning as people in Britain lost their minds at a UK member of parliament called Paul Scully. The UK version of MP Scully had appeared on the BBC current affairs programme Newsnight and what he was saying was not ok according to the Brits. UK Scully was trying very hard to dig his fellow Conservative Party member and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson out of a crater caused by the parties he attended at the Houses of Parliament during COVID. He failed miserably and even tried to suggest that because Boris Johnson had suffered from COVID and had a newborn baby, he was entitled to let his hair down from the pressures of leading the country through the pandemic. What came next was a rush of abuse for Wollongong's MP Scully on his Twitter account @paulscullymp. It's an easy mistake to make, and according to MP Scully, it's not the first time it's happened. In among the thousands of abusive messages, there was a glimmer of hope as people began to realise they were trolling the wrong person. The waves of abuse turned into apologies with even a crate of beer proffered. Then some savvy tweeters figured out that Wollongong is a much nicer place than UK Scully's seat of Sutton in London. With one user asking: "Swap?". We know what our answer is. - Gayle Tomlinson

