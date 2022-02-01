news, latest-news,

Night work will take place next week on the M1 Princes Motorway between Memorial Drive at North Wollongong and Masters Road at Figtree. The work will be carried out on both the northbound and southbound lanes, between 8pm and 4am each night starting next Monday, February 7 until Thursday, February 10. Work will include general maintenance, clearing drains and trimming vegetation to improve safety for road users. Read more: Wollongong council elects its new deputy lord mayor There will be intermittent closures of the on and off ramps along this stretch of the motorway. There will be a traffic control and a speed limit of 40 km/h. Motorists are advised to allow up to five minutes of extra travel time. The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here. Sign up for breaking news emails below...

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gzajA9j5yvatvSgWamdNVy/196a9319-9324-4357-874b-bb1d7bc1ef46.JPG/r0_212_4256_2617_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg