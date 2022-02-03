subscribers-only,

Mr Saul Griffith has 'hit the nail on the head' with his strong argument to electrify everything, as revealed in Ben Langford's article (Mercury, January 29). Electricity, in those short years since its discovery, has become essential to our lives. Everything we do, everything we use involves electricity. Therefore we cannot risk making incorrect decisions for its long-term generation. So, where to from here? Firstly the federal government would be wise to have Mr S. Griffith invited to Canberra as their principal energy advisor to limit focus and expenditure on wild schemes, such as hydrogen, carbon capture and earth's crust thermal. Let private enterprise continue the R & D on these. Secondly, provide increased incentive for home owners to embrace solar and battery installations with the aim of increasing house installation take up from 1 in 4 to 1 in 2 Australia wide. It is now proven technology and a few more coal power stations could be decommissioned. The federal government has allocated $78 million for installation of EV charging stations. This would be preferably spent on home solar; perhaps better election strategy also. Ross Robinson, Wollongong We all know that anybody who mistreats, abuses, assaults or murders babies or children deserve a much harsher sentence than they already get. Accommodation, a bed, three meals a day, recreation and security, all on taxpayers' money. Many would think and some would say that there is only one penalty suitable for murdering a defenceless and innocent child; and we all know what that is. It might not be a vote catcher, but it would certainly reap a fitting punishment for that crime only. In these horrific cases soft options do not work. Steven Thomas, Shellharbour This week I was asked why my published contributions about Scott Morrison to the Opinion Page were so predictably negative. My response to the questioner was, because Scott Morrison, since entering the Parliament, has never done anything positive! When minister for Border Security his negativity toward asylum seekers severely impacted upon Australia's reputation as a caring and inclusive nation. When minister for social services, he introduced Robodebt the most vicious, disastrous, and ill-conceived legislation in Australian history! There are no positives that I can see in Morrison's Robodebt fiasco. From my research, his is a prime ministership of continuous negativity. However, as a reasonable person I am not averse to learning from other contributors any examples of positivity associated with Scott Morrison they may offer. Barry Swan, Balgownie Have something to say? Write us a letter below:

