Australian-first research out of the Illawarra has shone a light on how COVID-19 lockdowns have affected new mothers. The lllawarra Health and Medical Institute study, conducted with the University of Wollongong, Australian Catholic University and University of Sydney, looked at the mental health, physical activity, diet and wellbeing of postpartum women living under COVID restrictions in Australia. PhD candidate Hannah Christie led the study and said the data collected was compared to other similar research conducted overseas, as well as census data. Read more: Illawarra Shoalhaven records 637 new COVID cases, no deaths Ms Christie said the study found that compared to women in other countries, a large proportion of those had 'normal' mental health levels. "That's pretty impressive, being in a lockdown situation," she said. Why this was the case was hard to determine, Ms Christie said, given the differences in lockdown laws between countries and other factors. When it came to physical activity, 16 per cent of postpartum women were moderately active and 84 per cent were active, but only 41 per cent met the current physical activity guidelines. Ms Christie said this finding was surprising, given going out for exercise was one of the few things that could be done during lockdown. She said the study's participants also reported feeling more tired and their general health was lower than among women pre-pandemic. Oak Flats mother Brooke Russell was pregnant during last year's lockdowns and had son Alfie, three months, just after restrictions began to ease. Read more: Woonona woman's uncertain wait for surgery during COVID-19 Having also had children pre-pandemic - Tilly, 6, and Charlie, 4 - Mrs Russell said the biggest difference being pregnant with Alfie was not being able to have all appointments face-to-face, which created a bit of anxiety. She was also unable to have her husband Chris come to those she was able to physically attend, like ultrasounds. "That was really disappointing for him," she said. Lockdown also affected her physical activity - she said exercising at the gym used to be her time to spend alone, but it meant she instead spent her time walking with the children instead. After Alfie was born, the risk of COVID created some concern because he was vulnerable. Restrictions across Australia and the world have started to ease, but the Russells remain unsure of when Chris' parents - who live in the UK - will be able to meet their new grandson. Mrs Russell's own parents also haven't been around much, because she's worried about putting them at risk. Read more: Port Kembla, the suburb that's turned a corner But Mrs Russell said lockdown meant she didn't have to spend hours on her feet at work in late pregnancy, and she could spend more quality time with her older children before the baby came along. Ms Christie said she hoped the research into the impacts of lockdown on postpartum women show where more support was needed for new mothers like Mrs Russell, so they could be helped if it ever happened again. The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here. Sign up for breaking news emails below...

