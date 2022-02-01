news, latest-news, Illawarra Hawks, Tim Coenraad, NBL, Tasmania, New Zealand Breakers, Mount Gambier, LaMelo Ball

Tim Coenraad may be more than 1500 kilometres away from Wollongong, but the Illawarra veteran is feeling right at home in Hobart. The Hawks flew from Queensland to Tasmania on Monday ahead of Wednesday night's clash with the New Zealand Breakers at MyState Bank Arena. Many Illawarra players have entered unfamiliar territory since landing in the Apple Island but, for Coenraad, the trip has brought back good memories. "I played down here in the off season in the NBL1 a couple of years for Mount Gambier against Hobart at the entertainment centre. It was a really close game, and I played well, so that's my fondest memory," Coenraad told the Mercury. "The NBL Blitz was also here in 2019 and we played Perth in a pre-season game when LaMelo (Ball) was here. It was a fairly large crowd in a small stadium, and that was another exciting game as well. "So it's good to be back. We've been going over a few things today, getting loose after a big travel day. We're just trying our best to stay on top of our bodies while we're moving around a bit, but everyone seems good to go." Read more: Hawks getting comfortable on the road, writes Ogilvy The Hawks head into the game on the back of a 94-75 road victory over the Taipans on Saturday night. It was an important result following their 2-3 run at home, which included a tight loss to Melbourne United and two defeats to the Wildcats. Brian Goorjian's men remain in the top four with a 6-4 season record, but Wednesday night's clash looms as an crucial one for Illawarra. "Any win in the league is an important one and we need to start collecting these wins," Coenraad said. "We've dropped a few, but we dropped them to some pretty polished teams who are always going to be tough to get. You could see Perth knew exactly where to go, they've got a core group of guys, same with Melbourne. I felt we were a little more on the mark with Melbourne than we were Perth, they outclassed us at the end and were solid on defence, and they didn't give us anything easy and then picked us apart on offence. "But I don't think we're far off the mark and we're getting better every day. More time together is going to help us with that little bit of polish on the end of our games." Read more: Bailey unveiled as Wollongong Olympic's new head coach The Hawks will enter Wednesday's clash as favourites, following New Zealand's disappointing showing against the JackJumpers on Monday night. The hosts came out firing and opened a 53-27 lead by the main break, before pushing on in the second half to win 83-59. The result left the Breakers flailing at the foot of the ladder, but Coenraad remains wary of their next opponents. "I don't think their record reflects the talent and the coaching that they have," he said. "They're probably doing it tougher than most right now, having to be away, and then moving from Melbourne to Hobart, it's a tough season and I feel for them. But at the same time, come game time, we've got to be ready to go because they're a dangerous team."

