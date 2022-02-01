St George Illawarra players earn Indigenous All Stars selection

sport, dragons-den,

The St George Illawarra Dragons will be well-represented at next weekend's Indigenous All Stars clash, with a host of players selected in both the men's and women's teams. The group is led by Josh Kerr, a proud Ngugi, Noonuckle and Geopul person of the Quandamooka nation of Stradbroke Island. The front rower will play alongside Dragons teammates Tyrell Fuimaono and Jack Bird in the men's Indigenous All Stars side. Quincy Dodd, Shaylee Bent, Jaime Chapman and Janelle Williams have been selected in the women's Indigenous All Stars squad. Page McGregor was named in the women's Maori All Stars team. The two clashes will be played at CommBank Stadium on Saturday February 12. The selections are an honour for all involved, with the women's All Stars match set to take on extra importance this year. With no trial games planned before the season commences on February 27, the clash provides those involved with an opportunity to experience competitive action before the NRLW competition starts. For Dodd, the All Stars game is a highlight on the rugby league calendar. "It's an honour for my mob and my family," Dodd said. "The last three years I've been a part of it, it's a week that I always remember. "It's just an honour and a privilege to be a part of it, it was one of my goals for this year."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GzY3iczng7SLWqVgHSV78t/8d0336d7-f7a4-4219-bb7e-6a325ea3aac7.jpg/r2_339_3914_2549_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg