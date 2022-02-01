whats-on, music-and-gigs,

Organisers of February's Australian Rock Collective concert at Anita's Theatre in Thirroul have rescheduled the Neil Young tribute to April 12 and 13, citing the "ongoing pandemic". Known as ARC, the collective is formed of musicians Kram, Darren Middleton, Mark Wilson and Davey Lane who will present the Young album Harvest in its entirety before they return to the stage to present a selection of Neil Young classics. In February 1972, Neil Young released what would become his most successful record. "Harvest" was his fourth studio album and followed on from the brilliant "After the Gold Rush" becoming the biggest selling album of 1972, giving Neil Young his first #1 album and single with 'Heart of Gold'. All tickets remain valid for the rescheduled shows without the need for exchange. For tour details, visit: www.livenation.com.au.

