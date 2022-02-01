Rescue underway at Warilla Beach

news, latest-news,

UPDATE 4.40PM: A NSW Ambulance spokesperson has confirmed one patient is being taken by ambulance to Wollongong Hospital in a stable condition; another patient is being taken to an unknown Sydney Hospital by helicopter. It is not known which patient is the man in his 40s at this time. EARLIER: Two people have been pulled from the water at Warilla Beach after reports a kayak capsized on Tuesday afternoon. Ambulances and the Toll Rescue helicopter were sent to the scene shortly after 3.30pm. One of the patients is a man in his 40s; details of the other person are not yet available, neither is information on their conditions or possible injuries. It is understood that the patients are being taken to Shellharbour boat ramp. More to come. The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here. Sign up for breaking news emails below...

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gzajA9j5yvatvSgWamdNVy/53c321e7-a1e2-4096-96d5-5559a1232410.jpg/r0_278_5472_3370_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg