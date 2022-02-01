news, latest-news, property, real estate, nowra

LOCATION, location, location. We hear the catch cry so often and a stunning new property to the market in Nowra has that in bucketloads. Ray White Berry has listed for sale 38 Riverview Road, Nowra, literally just a stone's throw to the beautiful Shoalhaven River. In fact, you could head down to the water with your fishing rod and cast a line, or launch your boat all in a couple of minutes. The home is truly the matriarch and the centre piece of Riverview Road, one of the most sought after locations in the Nowra area. Listing agent Shane Hilaire, of Ray White Berry said the home is "ideally located in the quiet, peaceful, and extremely tightly held area". "The property has been in the same family for more than 30 years, with only two families owning the property to-date - you could be the third!" Located in a prime position, enjoy relaxed riverside living, set on a level 993 square metre block with a northern aspect, level gardens and lawns, and stunning river views. "The perfect location for a relaxed coastal lifestyle," Mr Hilaire said. "You can enjoy the conveniences of the Shoalhaven River boat ramp and local sailing club. "The home features versatile living and entertaining options, this is a true family home with space for everyone." The two story home, with a suspended concrete slab, which is very rare, features four bedrooms and two bathrooms. Constructed of double brick and tile, a generously proportioned, family residence with multiple entertaining areas has parquetry timber floors through-out The property boasts oversized bedrooms with built-in robes with the master bedroom having river views. The timber kitchen design, with appliances - oven, grill, electric hot plate, rangehood and built-in cupboard and there is also a large in-built bar and wet area, great for entertaining An ornate wrought iron staircase features a stack stone wall, while the wrap-around, north facing veranda offers unprecedented views up and down the river. A double garage offers storage for all toys - cars, trailer, boat, jet ski and a garden shed for all the tools. The home also boasts well established easy to maintain gardens with stonework hedging, and is centrally located to local schools, transports and playgrounds. For more information contact Ray White Berry, Shane Hilaire on 0401 691790 or Sarah Tebbutt on 0401 691793.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/TimAB2MTHanvQWPwhBc6mp/9a080551-ed27-4bce-affa-e21f1a0ecc8f.JPG/r21_9_780_438_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg