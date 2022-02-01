news, latest-news,

An Illawarra truck driver found with more than 1000 child abuse images at his home after he was arrested for taking pictures of children on Australia Day last year has been sentenced to 16 months behind bars. Police arrested Michael Dale, 53, after members of the public saw him taking photos of children swimming at Wollongong Harbour. Detectives seized three laptops and a mobile phone from his home in Coniston at the time. A forensic review of the devices uncovered a litany of child abuse material. Some of the images, which include graphic scenes of children engaged in sexualised behaviour with adults, dated back to 2013, however police said Dale continued to access the pictures for viewing until a few days before his arrest. Defence solicitor Matt Kwan said Dale's crimes fell in the low to mid-range for similar offending, noting there were no pictures involving torture or pain. "We're asking your Honour to accept that the risk of reoffending is low for contact-based offences, and moderate for offences of this nature," he said. However, Judge Andrew Haesler found Dale had limited understanding or remorse for what he'd done. "He has some acceptance of the consequences of his actions," he said. "There's only limit evidence of any real remorse or contrition. "I doubt he has the mental capacity to fully understand the impact of his offending on the real victims of his crimes, which are the children used to produce the material he accessed. "The material could not have come into existence without the abuse and exploitation of children somewhere in the world." Judge Haesler also noted there was no evidence Dale had sought help for his problem between his arrest and the sentencing proceedings. "Accordingly I accept that unless he becomes proactive in getting assistance, his prospects for the future will remain guarded," he said. The court heard Dale had been married at one stage but lost his wife to cancer, with a psychologist saying his offending corresponded with the depression he felt after her death. Dale was sentenced to two-and-a-half years' jail, with a non-parole period of 16 months. He will be released on a recognisance bond in May next year and must undergo sex offender treatment. Dale has pleaded not guilty to charges arising from the incident on Australia Day.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/N2VhEHnqjw2FQfCURnN8eC/818dcc51-f8cc-46da-9a70-0553cd57c4ea.jpeg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg