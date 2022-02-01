news, latest-news,

A Gwynneville disability pensioner has confessed to bombarding an ex-carer almost half his age with a series of sexually explicit messages, which included asking her for a "threesome" with her girlfriend. Anthony Brookes, 38, pleaded guilty to a charge of using a carriage service to harass and offend when he appeared in Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday via video link from jail. A set of agreed facts tendered to the court revealed the victim, aged 22, had been working for her employer for eight months when she was assigned to care for Brookes in August 2021 as part of his National Disability Insurance Scheme funding. Read more: Mates guilty of detaining two men inside Cringila unit in botched drug deal The court heard she spent four days a week with Brookes, helping him with his general daily duties and chores, including taking him to appointments and on social outings. As part of their care arrangement, the woman gave Brookes her mobile phone number. The facts said the victim began caring for another patient in early October and stopped assisting Brookes. The court heard he contacted her via text message on October 14 saying he had a birthday present for her, however she did not respond. A week later he messaged her saying he was living near the beach now and they should catch up for coffee. The woman did not reply to the messages. She said Brookes did not contact her again until New Year's Day, sending her a message just after midday in which he confessed his love for her and suggested he, her and her girlfriend "have a 3som". "Having U say yes to some fun with me U 'n [her girlfriend] would b amazing," he wrote. Brookes then continued to bombard the woman with further graphic messages over the following days, in which he described in detail sexual acts he wanted them to engage in. He signed off one of the messages with "xxx love u, brooksy" before sending her sexual images. The matter was subsequently reported to police on January 4. Detectives said Brookes' actions left the woman fearful and feeling "sick to her stomach". "She felt very uncomfortable and anxious with how sexually explicit the messages were and that [Brookes] was thinking of her and her partner in such a way," police said. Brookes remains behind bars and will face sentencing next Tuesday. Read more court and crime stories. We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

