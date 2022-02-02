news, latest-news,

A Wollongong man was "off his face" on drugs when he was discovered passed out behind the wheel of his car after a bout of erratic driving on the M1, a court has heard. Police received at least eight phone calls from concerned motorists on the morning of December 9, 2020 identifying a silver Commodore that was being driven erratically and at speed on the M1 near Cataract. The motorists said the driver, later identified as 47-year-old Nebojsa Milenkovic, abused drivers and swerved all over the roadway before bringing the Commodore to a stop, parking across both lanes of traffic, blocking all southbound lanes. He then proceeded to pass out in the driver's seat. Police arrived a short time later to discover Milenkovic still unconscious. They said he woke up about a minute after the officers arrived but resisted police efforts to remove him from the vehicle. Officers were eventually able to haul him out of the car and place him on the ground, where he was arrested and handcuffed. Paramedics were called to the scene, with Milenkovic remaining unconscious as he was loaded into the waiting ambulance. The court heard he still didn't come around while he was being treated at hospital. He was eventually charged with driving under the influence of drugs. Meanwhile, Milenkovic was busted drug-driving again a little over a month later when he was pulled over while driving a Nissan X-Trail in Warrawong. The court heard officers stopped the car on King Street in the early hours of January 12 for a random breath test. Milenkovic returned a positive indication for methamphetamine. He was taken to Lake Illawarra Police Station where he tested positive for meth and cocaine. He told police at the time he'd smoked the meth "over six months ago". Milenkovic was charged with driving with an illicit drug in his system. The court heard he came under police notice for a third time in March when he was found with a knife and knuckledusters in public. On that occasion, police said they'd received a phone call from a member of the public about an altercation between two men on Corrimal Street. Officers arrived to find Milenkovic and another man arguing. When they approached the pair, Milenkovic dropped a pair of knuckledusters on the ground. Officers discovered a knife on him during a subsequent search. Milenkovic pleaded guilty to each of the charges in court yesterday, with his lawyer saying her client had been abstinent from drugs since he underwent a treatment program in September last year. Magistrate Claire Girotto spared Milenkovic a full-time jail sentence, instead placing him on an eight-month intensive corrections order. She also disqualified him from driving for three years, saying he had been "off his face" during the December incident and had put the lives of others in danger.

