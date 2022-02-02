Marine wind warning issued for Illawarra

news, latest-news,

A marine wind warning is in place for the Illawarra coastline for the next two days. The Bureau of Meteorology has issued the strong wind warning for Wednesday, February 2 and Thursday, February 3. This means the Illawarra can expect winds averaging from 26 knots up to 33 knots. Read more: Back-to-school train chaos for Helensburgh and Bulli kids Meanwhile, the region has awoken to wet conditions, with the rain likely to persist through the morning. Wollongong, Albion Park and Kiama are all heading for a maximum of 22 degrees. The region can expect similar conditions through the weekend and into next week.

