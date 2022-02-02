news, latest-news, Loose Ends, Mike Driscoll, Zone 16, Wiseman Park, Gary O'Brien, Peter Roberts, Barry Dileva

Wiseman Park kicked off a hugely significant week in their history with the thrilling final of the rescheduled 2021 Club Triples Championship on a steamy summer afternoon. Wiseman Park is preparing for its 75th anniversary this Saturday, with up to a 100 members, past and present players and special guests to celebrate the proud milestone. The week began with Gary O'Brien, Peter Roberts and Barry Dileva clinching the 2021 Club Triples with a last end 22-21 victory over Ron Owen, Peter McMurtrie and Richard Paddon. Both semi-finals were also decided by a shot, while Dileva and partners never led until the final bowl of last Saturday's final. They trailed 21-17 with two ends remaining before making a three and a two to snatch victory. The Triples decider was an appetiser to this Saturday's main course with guests from near and far to come together for the 75th anniversary, with the function held over from last year due to COVID. The day begins with two games of 12-end Mixed Fours plus sausage sizzle lunch, before a commemorative dinner. Bob Upton will represent Zone 16 while the club's surviving life members have been invited with the evening to also double as the 2021 Club Presentation. Wiseman Park have a couple of big bowls events to look forward to, beginning with its Zone 16-winning Grade 4 Pennant team travelling to Maclean BC for the 2021 State Pennant Finals on March 25-27. Wiso's Ron Owen, Peter McMurtrie, Richard Paddon and Barry Dileva also won the Zone President's Reserve Fours almost a year ago, with its State Finals in May at Ettalong. Read more: Hawks veteran Coenraad feeling at ease in Tasmania The club's big week could hardly have started better with a dramatic Triples final and two semi-finals decided on the last end. Dileva made a match-winning shot with his final bowl to beat John Piper, Bruce Evans and Billy Owen 22-21 in their semi, while Paddon also made a match clinching shot with his last bowl in a 20-19 win over Dave Dobinson, Rob Hayes and Steve Davies. The Triples championship featured 12 teams and competitive matches in each round. Meanwhile, the last of the 2021 Zone Championship events commences this weekend with the Open Triples at Warilla. Twenty-four teams nominated and with Warilla's "Big Four" - Jeremy Henry, Aaron Teys, Gary Kelly and Corey Wedlock - not playing due to commitments in Queensland, the Triples title is wide open. Two rounds will be played on Saturday and two rounds on Sunday by which the finalists will be decided. Former State Pairs champion Matthew Miles joined Figtree Sports a couple of months ago and lines up for his first major event for his new club by skipping a rink with partners Adrian Jones and Jayden Gebbie. The trio will take on Kiama's Ian Baird, Adam Rodgers and Geoff McIntyre in a standout round one clash on Saturday morning. Oak Flats' Tony Guarnaccia, Glen Cowling and Leanne Smith won the 2020 Zone President's Reserve Fours and have formed a rink against one of the tournament favourites, Warilla's Jamie Turner, Jamie Mitchell and reigning Zone Singles champion Lee Stinson. The Open Triples final is set down for February 19, with the Zone Senior Triples and Reserve Triples to start on February 26. All three champions will represent Zone 16 at the 2021 Open Gender State Championships in May. The Zone Open Triples takes a break on the weekend of February 12-13 due to the qualifying rounds for the 2022 Australian Indoor Singles at Warilla from February 11-14. Defending champions Maree Mortimer and Andrew Ransom stormed back from an opening sectional game loss to claim back-to-back Illawarra District Mixed Pairs titles at Windang BC. The duo finished as the best runners-up from the seven sections and went on to win three knockout games including a dramatic tie-break decider in the final against clubmates Noel Green and Patricia Bailey. Mortimer and Ransom will represent Illawarra in Mixed Pairs at the rescheduled 2021 Women's State Championships in Tamworth from March 30 to April 8. Twenty-eight teams contested the District Mixed Pairs last Sunday with 16 teams having at least one Figtree member and six Figtree teams reaching the quarter-finals, following three sectional matches. Read more: Wollongong United hungry for Wolves challenge Mortimer and Ransom beat Lorraine and John Beattie in their quarter-final, then overcame another Figtree combination, Debra Moon and John Chetcuti in the semi-finals. A marathon day of bowls was completed with the final decided on a third set tie-break with Mortimer and Ransom able to defend their 2020 crown to earn a shot at the 2021 state title. The sectional rounds produced some very competitive bowls with Thirroul's Katherine Stewart and Josh Miller winning Section 1. The other section winners were Noel Green- Patricia Bailey (Section 2); Steve Sprod and Scottish international Kay Moran (Section 3); Warilla's Pam Willetts and John Pendergast (Sect 4); Debra Moon-John Chetcuti (Sect 5); Mary-Ann Vaughan and Don Barnes (Sect 6) and Lorraine and John Beattie in Section 7. Mortimer and Ransom were the best of the sectional runners-up to qualify for the last eight, from which they launched their title assault. Bowls NSW administrator David Ellis will run an information session for Zone 16 clubs on the online BowlsLink management system scheduled to be up and running in the next few months. Zone 16 club officials are strongly urged to attend the session at Warilla Bowls on February 7 from 5.30pm. BowlsLink already operate for national events but will be the tailormade IT system for all Bowls NSW events. Its features include a modern competition management system, centralised membership database and new and improved website. BowlsLink will enable a bowler to securely update and change personal details, plus nominate for all Bowls NSW events including Rookies, State Over-40s, and Champion of Champion events and track their results. Enquiries about the session can be made to Brian Gibson, who wants at least one representative from every Zone 16 club to attend the overview on BowlsLink and how it can be used by club members. Bowls is undergoing massive changes to its Bowls NSW and Zone events program in 2022, which include a July-June annual program replacing calendar year scheduling. We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support. https://www.illawarramercury.com.au/subscribe/

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/4sZx2UeLhML2LRYLyd2FGM/97aaa243-6fa7-4cdf-a6b5-24c6eaf44e6e.jpg/r143_251_3807_2321_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg