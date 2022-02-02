Illawarra Shoalhaven sees one death, 641 new COVID cases

coronavirus,

The Illawarra Shoalhaven has recorded another death and 641 new cases of COVID-19. The man who died, aged in his 80s, was from the Shoalhaven area and was vaccinated against the virus. The new cases in the district include 352 in Wollongong, 112 in Shellharbour, 32 in Kiama and 145 in Shoalhaven. Read more: Man critical after capsizing off Warilla Beach They were recorded in the 20 hours to 4pm Tuesday, as NSW Health is moving to a new reporting window. Across the state there were 11,807 new infections detected in that time, as well as the deaths of 27 people. Of these people, aged from their 50s to 100, four had received three doses of the vaccine, 14 had had two shots, while nine were unvaccinated. There have now been 1451 COVID-related deaths in NSW since the beginning of the pandemic. NSW hospitals are treating 2622 patients with COVID, of whom 174 are in the Illawarra Shoalhaven's hospitals. There are 170 people in intensive care, with 72 of them on ventilators. Read more: 'Not so blokey': Club Thirroul set for stylish renovation Over 40 per cent of adults have now had a booster dose of the vaccine. "We urge people to get their booster dose as soon as they're eligible to protect themselves and their family and friends from COVID," NSW Health's Dr Jeremy McAnulty said. The percentage of children aged five to 11 who have had one dose of the vaccine sits at 40.6 per cent, while the proportion of 12 to 15-year-olds with two doses remains at 78.5 per cent. The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here. Sign up for breaking news emails below...

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gzajA9j5yvatvSgWamdNVy/5c4feeea-8488-4410-a92a-19dea51b63c6.jpg/r0_191_4822_2915_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg