Winning streak no cross to bear for Day ahead of series finale

It took a tsunami warnign to press pause on Ali Day's run of dominance, but the reigning Ironman Series champion says it'll take something far less earth shattering to snap his unprecedented winning streak. The run currently sits at nine straight wins and leaves the Kiama product unbeaten since returning from crippling injuries to both wrists that almost ended his career. How long it can last is anyone's guess, but Day's not losing sleep over the fact the streak could end as the series resumes at Kurrawa on Thursday. "It's going to happen, it's a matter of time," Day said. "You look at Penrith in the [NRL] footy last year, Melbourne the year before, a loss can be a good thing. Every athlete loves winning, and I do too, but [losing] is going to happen. "We're going for four days now, we're racing at Kurrawa, there's going to be surf and swell and we're racing in different formats. I'm not expecting to just go up there and win again. "It probably will feel pretty weird because it's been a while [since I lost]. I've obviously never been in this position in my career, but my overall goal is just trying to be as consistent as I can be." That goal, more than anything else, has maintained his stranglehold on series supremacy. It's vital in a sport where you are competing against, not just truly elite rivals, but highly vindictive natural elements. Read more: Day surges ahead in Ironman Series stakes In that cauldron, it's the ability to minimise mistakes that has set him apart. "I learned it from [series legend] Shannon [Eckstein], it's about going out and just controllong what you can control," Day said. "I know it sounds really simple but that's what the process has been and it's just come from experience. I'm not going out there to just pull out some ace card here or there. "I've been in the series a long time now and I've mucked races up, I've lost skis, I've lost my board, I've pretty much made every mistake you can make. "When you get that little bit older you become that little bit wiser about hanging in there that little bit longer. I think I did that well over the last two rounds." It was particularly on show in the second-round 'WaveCross' format that was a marked departure from the first-up Enduro round he claimed with expected ease. With two 'Survival' rounds, 'SuperSprint' and 'Specialist' formats to follow, that ability will be key to a series victory. "[WaveCross] was brutal. I've never been in a short race where you're in the water with four guys and you have to finish top two," Day said. "I think most people prefer a 40-minute race where you can slowly chip away at it. Any time you put anyone on the start-line in a short race you can't really break the pack and you just can't make mistakes. "You've got to be fit no matter the format and it's always been a strength of mine so I knew the longer the day got, the easier it would become for me. "It can take me a bit longer to get going, but I've got a lot better at getting off the beach and having more of that power and strength in those shorter races. "Years ago it probably wasn't there and it's something that I have worked really hard on. "It's scary what these young kids coming up can do, so hopefully I can lean on that experience to stay ahead of them." We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support. Sign up for breaking news emails below ...

