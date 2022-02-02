news, latest-news,

It was almost 20 years ago that 50-year-old Southern Highlands woman Kylie (not her real name) was first approached by a particularly friendly and accepting group of people at community markets in Sydney. What began with an invitation to a meditation session turned into a decades long nightmare, which has devastated her life in every aspect, including work, finances, relationships and health. Now, she has a warning for people in the community. "I just don't want anyone to go through what I've gone through," she said. Twelve or so years after she extracted herself from what she came to realise was a cult, Kylie is still reluctant to name the group, or allow herself to be identified for the story, fearing repercussions. But the organisation, based in regional NSW, is growing, often targeting young people at festivals and markets and seeking to sell 'artefacts' that are supposedly imbued with powerful, mystic energies to enhance 'enlightenment'. While they wouldn't be the first New Age group to sell items of dubious effect, Kylie says they employ cult-like practices to recruit followers, who are then exploited financially, spiritually, physically and even sexually. Read More: How to get and where to spend your Stay NSW vouchers For her, it began with what she calls 'love-bombing' at a vulnerable time in her life, just after a marriage break up. "Most people say, 'I would never get involved in something like that, that just wouldn't happen to me'," Kylie said. "That's what I thought too." She was at a market in Sydney and came across young women selling crystals. "I was with a girlfriend who had a break up at the same time," she said,"and they said, 'Come to this meditation next week,' and we thought, yeah that sounds really nice, these girls are really lovely." Kylie said it is clear in retrospect that the group then started to research her life, how much money she had, and discovered she had funds from her marriage break up. "Then you become a priority to them, so then that gets taken back to the leader," Kylie said. "At work they were calling me constantly saying, 'You've really got to come to this conference, we're doing this great blast for healing, and you really need to attend.' "And that's like $150 and then it goes to $200 and then it's $500, and you start to lose yourself." Read More: Drugged up driver found passed out behind wheel at Cataract In one particularly manipulative instance, members of the group accompanied her to an ATM, urging her to donate a large amount of money to the group, saying they had received a spiritual message that included her PIN. "I wasn't eating, I wasn't thinking properly, and they said this had been given from above, and they said a number and it was my number, and I was like okay this is a message, but it was all part of the indoctrination," Kylie said. That day she extracted $70,000 and handed it over. Over the following six or so years, Kylie legally changed her name to one supplied by the group, gave them thousands of dollars, spent much of her time at their headquarters, and was worked 'to the bone' for them. She saw the founder luring pretty young girls to his home to attend to his every need while he 'transcended his ego', and was groped by the same man, an experience she called "disgusting". The beginning of the end came when she was publicly silenced at an event, and Kylie realised how much they were controlling her. Starved down to about 40 kilograms, Kylie had to continually make confession about everything she was feeling. Kylie's father happens to be a qualified counsellor and psychotherapist so, although it took a long time to pin down what was happening, he was perhaps more perceptive about her situation than most. "We were suspicious that something wasn't quite right due to the fact that wherever we saw her she always had a 'protector' - we were never allowed to be alone with her," he said. "She started to display some symptoms of mild dissociation - she just seemed to be vague. "When I said I think you're in a cult, she had a very rehearsed response, but the real worry was when she actually moved into a house with them, and she was paying the rent." Then, while in Sydney, Kylie entered what could only be described as a 'psychotic state'. "You could run your hand past her face and there was no register," her father said. The group whisked her away and she was admitted to hospital, but eventually, the group decided Kylie was "too big a problem", according to her father, who rented a flat in the same building as his own and installed her in it. "They abandoned her - they'd got through all her money," he said. "She was in a very bad way, childlike, had to be near me all the time - effectively I was looking after her like she was an infant. She slept a lot." Kylie ended up at a recovery program in Derbyshire in the UK for people have been in cults. There she started to slowly recover, learning that the experience hadn't been her own fault but the result of something that was done to her. "They use what's called mystical manipulation," Kylie's father said. "When you're in it, it's hard to get out, they encourage you to break off with friends and relations, ultimately a lot of people get disillusioned and leave, but they've pissed off family and friends, they can't account for five years on their CV, their skills have atrophied, and they end up going back. "It's like an abusive relationship, and also about total control." He believes the solution is to furnish people with critical thinking skills, which would also help combat the rise in adherance to conspiracy theories. Kylie has spent the following years struggling to put herself back together. After some years, she attempted to go down a legal route, to try to hold the group accountable, but was plagued by obstacles. "I went to the police here, who said, 'I think it's time you just got over it'," she said. To this day, she still suffers from extreme anxiety, among other things, and blames the fact that she never had children on the fragile state she was in following her exit from the cult. Kylie warns that many in her position feel like they have no recourse, no action they can take, to hold anyone accountable for what they've lost. "When I went to the police, they said I needed more information, which is what happens to a lot of people," she said. "And when (you get out)...the hard work starts after that, getting back into society - you've lost your identity... "There was nothing gained. The only thing I gained was people that I cared for but the loss...there's nothing to gain from these people, nothing at all."

