The members may not be at their peak fitness but a new exercise group are sure making a splash in Thirroul. Since holding their inaugural meeting a months ago, the Thirroul Surf Club "Silver Salties" group has gained 16 members and is growing weekly. Club leader Ian Sakoff said he started up the group with member Allan Hutton after spending time with some lonely elderly people while volunteering for Meals on Wheels. "A lot of the people I'd visit would be really lonely and stuck in the house," he said. "I'd go to deliver their meal, which should take a few minutes and I'd end up staying for an hour talking to them. "I also have elderly parents that live locally and I see some of their friends that are immobile struggle with mental health issues. "Last week some of us walked to Austinmer pool for a swim, while our less mobile participants walked along the promenade at Thirroul then we met at the clubhouse for a cuppa and chat." "Some of them have some really interesting stories to tell." Tricia and Howard Graham, 79, were two of the first people to join the Silver Salties after hearing about the program through family. The couple, who have lived in Thirroul for 19 years, said they have since formed friendships with people they have seen around town for years beforehand. "I'd seen the same familiar faces around for years and said hello but now I know their names and a bit about them," he said. "It's so much more pleasant when you can stop and have a chat. I'd never even swam in Austinmer pool before last week. I'd been there, had fish and chips there and seen the pool but never jumped in so it was a new experience." Thirroul Surf Club life member John Kosten said he looks forward to the Thursday morning meetings every week. "I really enjoy my walks with the Silver Salties," he said. "It's so convenient and most of all, I loved the coffee and chat afterwards." Mr Sakoff encouraged people aged over 65 of all fitness abilities to meet the group at the clubhouse at 9am every Thursday. "There is no fee to be involved and you don't have to be involved in the surf club to join us," he said. Silver Salties is funded by Sport Australia's Move it Aus. - Better Ageing Grant and managed by Surf Life Saving Australia. Have something to say? Write us a letter below:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/e5Qc2M5qQnfX3PTaVNk9Vy/6df7890b-cd42-480c-9fa1-85c13b9a7bc8.JPG/r3_343_6716_4136_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg