REEL DEAL: Rules written for good reasons

It is important to get your information about fishing rules from the right source. If you're planning a fishing trip, take note of these three cautionary tales provided by Fisheries Compliance team and make sure you check the rules with NSW DPI before you wet a line. Tale 1: Siri doesn't know everything, as a man fishing in Sydney's Botany Bay was recently checked by NSW Fisheries Officers and found in possession of three prohibited-sized yellowtail kingfish. When asked why he kept the prohibited-sized fish, the angler stated that he had "asked Siri to tell him the legal size for kings". While he was applauded for his tech-savvy approach, Siri unfortunately informed our hapless fisho of the kingfish size limit for a different state. Tale 2: Trapped by an assumption where a female angler is facing compliance action after being found using an unlawful trap within an Intertidal Protected Area in Sydney's south. When asked by our officers about the trap, the woman stated that she just bought it from a shop and assumed she could use it anywhere. Tale 3: No, it's not OK as the final cautionary tale, where a man and a woman are facing fines for multiple offences after being found with (among other things) an illegal number of crabs in their bucket. When asked why they had so many crabs, they said someone had told them it was quite OK. Hopefully the above examples of what not to do help reinforce the fact that your best source of information regarding fishing regulations in NSW is the NSW DPI website and/or the FishSmart NSW app. You can download the free FishSmart NSW app from Google Play at https://bit.ly/3rBVQkE or via or the iTunes app store at https://apple.co/3KoZqHv. It's a great, easy-to-use app with plenty of info on rules and regs - plus interactive maps, details on fish species and tide and weather data. Alternatively, full details on all NSW recreational fishing rules are available 24/7 via the DPI website at https://bit.ly/3AjjBSv. More important, it is up-to-date information direct from Fisheries. Unfortunately, the lowlife crab pot thieves have been active over the past week where one angler had his three pots stolen from near Tallawarra Power Station. Other pots in the same area were also stolen despite being marked with bright fluoro green floats. Best practice would be to stay in clear line of sight of your gear and be on guard while you wait. If you suspect illegal activity, please report it rather than getting into a confrontation. Riverina District Fisheries officers have undertaken targeted patrols of the Murray River and generally, compliance with NSW fishing regulations was quite good. However, officers detected a number of offences relating to prohibited-sized fish and the taking of threatened species. A 43-year-old male from Epping was fined $1000 for being in possession of two silver perch. In another incident, a 49-year-old male from Croydon was also fined $1000 for the unlawful take of a 43-centimetre Murray cod and a silver perch. And a 48-year-old male was fined $500 for the unlawful take of a 37cm Murray cod. Murray Cod have a minimum size of 55cm and a maximum size of 75cm. On-the-spot fines of $500 apply to the taking of prohibited-sized fish. Silver Perch are a threatened species under the Fisheries Management Act and can't be taken from the Murray River, so on-the-spot fines to $1000 apply to their unlawful take or possession. Report illegal fishing to the Fishers Watch phone line on 1800 043 536 or report it online via DPI website at http://fal.cn/3gJWh. Seagrass meadows are important habitats for many fish and a valuable part of the marine ecosystem. However, in many countries the seagrass extent has been declining due to human impact. A recent publication - "Interpreting Long-Term Patterns of Seagrasses Abundance: How Seagrass Variability Is Dependent on Genus and Estuary Type" shows that although total NSW seagrass in NSW estuaries has declined over the past 40 years, the rate of decline is below the global rate. Encouragingly, the amount of some species is endangered and the decline has increased over the past decade in many estuaries, despite losses in the most urbanised estuaries. Some species of seagrass come and go over time, by natural attrition. These fluctuations can be extreme in particular types of estuaries, especially intermittently cut off from ocean labelled Intermittently Closed and Open Lakes and Lagoons. The paper's a bit of a 'heavy' read but go to https://bit.ly/3DTaclJ.

