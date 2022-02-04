subscribers-only,

Australians are at a crossroad: will they be swept along by the hysterical hate wave for Scott Morrison or, instead, have a hard look at the real world and Australia's relationship with everything happening around the globe? Will they honestly question whether Scott Morrison is responsible for everything bad that's happened in the country since 2019, when he became Prime Minister? The Left want Australians to believe that state governments have had no responsibilities or influences in anything perceived as badly handled, like bushfires or the COVID pandemic; and the enviable records around Australia's comparable successes in managing the pandemic and the economy are unimportant. The Left think that political correctness or wokeness are more important than the current, fragile state of the world; and Australia should cosy up to and trust Communist China, for the sake of trade. They want Australia frog marched down the renewables road while northern hemisphere nations are currently dealing with failed renewables and desperately reverting back to fossil fuels and nuclear as quickly as possible. Richard Burnett, Wollongong Must be an election coming up as Scotty offers aged care workers $800 bonus pro rata on hours worked. What an insult. Based on 40 hours a week over the last two years that's .2 of a cent an hour as they give away billions in subsidies to their rich business pals. What the workers really need is a decent wage rise and for Scotty to step up to the plate and implement all the recommendations of the inquiry into aged care that was held and apparently appears to be buried with all other inquiries and royal commission recommendations that have been made over the last umpteen years. If this offer buys any votes then we are the mugs he takes us for. Darryl Glover, Mount Warrigal In 1988 the new Commonwealth Parliament house had just finished being built. Schools were teaching children about the symbolic representation incorporated into the architecture. Teaching how "Politicians served the people of this country. The green slopes which make the roof of the Parliament which you can walk on represents that politicians are under people." Well today when I look at the Commonwealth Parliament, armed federal police with automatic weapons stand guard, the green slopes are fenced off and can not be accessed by the public. The building looks like an armed fort. I see irony that the security measures the Australian government has adopted coincides with the changed values of the political landscape. No longer are politicians focused on serving the people, they are also no longer under us. Greg Adamson, Griffith Have something to say? Write us a letter below:

