Wollongong's Married at First Sight contestant Jack Millar has been tipped to reach the end of the season happily married to his 'wife' Domenica. On Tuesday night Australia watched Jack, a financial planner and former student at TIGS, marry Domenica Calarco in a ceremony in at Silvergum Stables in Helensburgh. Now Sportsbet is tipping the couple to go the distance and end the season as a couple with the price firming into a $1.57. Sportsbet odds for When Will Domenica and Jack Exit Sparks flew for Jack and Domenica on screen on Tuesday, ending the episode by sharing a kiss. Jack grew up in North Wollongong and worked in multiple cafes including Wollongong institution Lee and Me while studying finance at UOW, following in the footsteps of his stepfather Brian Jenkins, who is the chief financial officer at Wollongong City Council. After graduation, Jack began working for the ANZ bank, moving between the Figtree and Wollongong branches until he moved to Sydney for work in 2019. He said he still calls the Illawarra home despite the move and described North Beach as his happy place. Other odds available for MAFS betting include Selin and Anthony on a $1.83 chance to leave the show loved up and 1-2 couples are tipped to remain together at $4. Rich Hummerson from Sportsbet said: "Producers have at least made half an effort to match appropriate couples this year, but let's be honest, no one is tuning in for an entire season of harmony.'' Sign up for breaking news emails below ...

