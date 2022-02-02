news, latest-news,

Shellharbour Councillors unanimously agreed to save a swathe of residents going back to the polls at an extraordinary meeting held last night. The councillors said they were eager to avoid another ballot in Ward A - that could cost ratepayers more than $200,000 - despite concerns the failure of the state's online voting system at the December local government elections compromised the result. The NSW Electoral Commission has launched legal action in the Supreme Court seeking a ruling on the validity of results in three local government area elections - Kempsey, Singleton and Ward A in Shellharbour - after the iVote system crashed on election day, leaving thousands of people unable to cast their vote. In Shellharbour, independent candidate Kellie Marsh and Labor candidate Maree Edwards were declared victors in Ward A, however 54 people failed to vote because of the iVote bungle. Cr Robert Petreski tabled a motion at Tuesday's meeting, requesting council strongly reject the Supreme Court matter. The motion said the council would not support a council-funded re-election in Ward A, that there should be no further election in Ward A and the results that stood on the December declaration should be accepted. The motion was passed unanimously and the matter will be heard in the Supreme Court on Friday.

