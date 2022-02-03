Woonona woman's uncertain wait for surgery during COVID-19

coronavirus,

The experience of a Woonona woman who has been waiting over 18 months for neck surgery illustrates how the impact of COVID-19 outbreaks on the health system is profoundly affecting people's lives. Michelle Freeman went on the public waiting list for a cervical disc replacement in mid-2020, after suffering an injury. Eventually she was pencilled in for surgery in September 2021, but the Delta outbreak forced the suspension of non-urgent surgery and hers was cancelled. Read more: How COVID-19 has affected surgery waiting times in the Illawarra She was then called in for her surgery in November but with only a few days' notice, she was unable to undergo the operation because she did not have time to make necessary arrangements. Ms Freeman's surgery was rescheduled for January but three days out she was told her surgeon was unwell and isolating, and it could not go ahead. She is now waiting for a new date and has no idea when that might be. Ms Freeman said the biggest impact was on her mental health, the situation causing her anxiety. "It's not just getting mentally prepared, it's also financial," she said. Ms Freeman has a casual job and she wants to give them sufficient notice, as she will have to take several weeks off to recover. She lives alone and will also need to have others come and help her out, so she wants to give them plenty of notice, too. And until she has her surgery she has to live with the physical effects of her injury, which is impinging a nerve, causing pins and needles and numbness down her arm. She said she could be left with permanent nerve damage. Read more: Illawarra Shoalhaven sees one death, 641 new COVID cases While the state government has announced that non-urgent surgery requiring an overnight stay will resume from next Monday, February 7, Ms Freeman is not confident it will make a difference for her. "The hardest thing is the lack of certainty," she said. Under the state government's plan announced this week, non-urgent surgeries requiring an overnight stay will return to 75 per cent capacity in private hospitals and up to 75 per cent capacity in public hospitals in regional and rural areas from Monday. They will not resume in metropolitan hospitals at this stage, with the situation under review. The Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District said hospital teams were working on plans to reintroduce these surgeries, taking into account local factors such as staffing availability. There are still high numbers of patients with COVID being admitted to hospital, as well as increased non-COVID related presentations, and on any given day about 150 ISLHD healthcare workers are in isolation. "Our local private hospitals will also continue to support the Local Health District as we work through the resumption of additional elective surgery as quickly as possible," the organisation said in a statement this week. The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here. Sign up for breaking news emails below...

