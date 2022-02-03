news, latest-news,

Hopeful applicants have another chance of securing a place at university in 2022 when Universities Admissions Centre (UAC) releases a further 9735 offers today. Applicants will receive their offers via email from 7.30am and can also view them by logging in to UAC's website. So far, UAC has made more than 85,000 offers for undergraduate study in 2022. Read more: UOW's back to campus plan revealed "Our congratulations go to those students who have received an offer and are looking forward to starting uni this year," UAC marketing and engagement general manager, Kim Paino said. "For those who have missed out, don't forget there are more offer rounds in February and you can talk to universities to find out what you're eligible for and where there are vacancies still available." Applications to UAC are currently sitting at 77,249, which is down around five per cent on last year. However, many students have also applied directly to individual universities and UAC has processed another 98,638 of these applications on behalf of individual universities# bringing the total number of undergraduate applications processed by UAC to 175,887. Read more: UOW graduates rated best employees in Australia The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/kZL4qV6yTxfrWZJxKQxjSN/f9fe6029-f7fd-4c1a-8596-229c63e837fa.jpg/r0_62_1504_912_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg