The funeral of Wollongong labour movement legend Fred Moore will be held at 11am today at the Kembla Grange Racecourse. The man described as "the greatest South Coast unionist ever to march the streets", died peacefully on January 21, surrounded by family just short of his 100th birthday. He will be remembered during a service today. The live stream is available here. He was hailed as a champion of working people, Indigenous people, peace - and when he spoke, people listened. Mr Moore was made a life member of many organisations, including his own Mining and Energy Union, the South Coast Labour Council and the Maritime Union of Australia. Sign up for breaking news emails below ...

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/e5Qc2M5qQnfX3PTaVNk9Vy/b3d50a64-3bf0-4c45-97bf-c80dc405dd04.jpg/r0_50_1023_628_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg