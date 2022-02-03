news, latest-news,

From Mittagong to Merrigong. So joked well-known Southern Highlands comedian, author and actor Noeline Brown. Brown spoke to the Mercury this week about her "hilarious" roles in Mono. The national tour of the comedy revue play by Bunbury Productions includes two performances at the Illawarra Performing Arts Centre on February 10 (2pm and 7.30pm). The play showcases nine brilliant comic characters brought to life through hysterical monologues in 90 minutes of wit, fun and laughter. Read more: Globe Lane has a new bar, burrito shop and a music festival Brown, who stars alongside two of Australia's best-loved performers in Max Gillies and John Wood, plays three different roles - a hectoring headmistress, a mindless mindfulness teacher and a very, very sozzled mother of the bride. "All roles are fun to do. I'm just happy to be able to perform in 18 towns and cities around Australia," she said. "I'm especially looking forward to performing in Wollongong and trying to make people laugh again. "it has been way too long. With COVID it is easy to forget you're a comedian. Sometimes I wake in the morning and say what disasters have happened today. "But in all seriousness it is just great to be able to laugh again. I'm sure people will get a lot of laughs from the play." Read more: UOW's back to campus plan revealed Brown added working with Wood and Gillies was a dream come true. She also praised producer Angus FitzSimons for his hilariously funny script. "I think he has written some very funny material for the three of us," Brown said. FitzSimons also praised his stellar cast. "It is a privilege to have these three legends as the cast. Max, Noeline and John are household names and also recognised in flats," he said. Visit https://monoshow.com.au/ to purchase Mono tickets.

