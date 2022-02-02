Industry invited to take off at Shellharbour Airport Aviation Business Park

news, latest-news, Shellharbour Airport, Shellharbour Airport Aviation business Park, Business Park, airport, EOI, tender, Shellharbour Council

Businesses looking to make the most of the recent upgrade to Shellharbour Airport can now submit their plans for a new aviation business park. Shellharbour Council is welcoming expressions of interest to lease stage one of the Shellharbour Airport Aviation Business Park. Read more: UOW graduates rated best employees in Australia Stage one covers 20,000 square metres of cleared land with potential land sizes from 4250sqm to 4750 sqm of up to five lots. Concept designs released by Shellharbour Council include configurations for up to five separate lots, including two hangar spaces and three, standalone buildings, or one lot with three hangars as part of a single building. The sites are suitable for a range of businesses including aircraft maintenance, pilot training and charter operations. The airside land has access to gas, electricity and water services and is accessible by road, with direct frontage onto taxiways and two sealed runways. Prospective businesses would also be able to link to rail services. The land allocated to the Aviation Business Park is at the southern end of the airport, adjacent to the north-south runway. Vehicles would be able to access the business park via Tongarra Road. Preparations for the Business Park began in 2021 when construction began to prepare the site for future tenants. Earthworks were conducted by Western Earthmoving as part of a $2.6 million aviation park construction contract. At this stage, it is unknown how many jobs will be created through the business park development, with final job numbers dependent upon the nature of the successful tenderers. Once stages one and two of the business park are complete, up to 13 tenants will occupy the airside facilities. The Aviation Business Park is the latest step in the upgrades of Shellharbour Airport. The new passenger terminal opened in February 2021 following a $7.9 million renovation. Shellharbour Council and the NSW government are investing $20.35 million in the Shellharbour airport upgrade. Other works include runway works, parking upgrades and better lighting. Stage two of the Aviation Business Park will include an additional 30,000 sqm of land and further allotments. Expressions of interest can be submitted until March 29, 2022.

