news, latest-news, Illawarra South Coast, Tony De Souza, NSW Indoor Hockey, David Johnson, Orange

Illawarra South Coast continued their indoor hockey success by winning the NSW State Under 15 boys title in Orange, beating Metro South West 4-3 in the final. The recent win followed the ISC success in both the Men's and Women's Open titles in Goulburn and preceding the Boys Under 18 title. Under 15s coach David Johnson was excited with the win despite losing two players just before the competition, meaning he had to use a lower grade player as there was only one substitute. "Despite this, we went undefeated in the tournament and took control in all our round games coming into the semis and the final," Johnson said. "The temperature in Orange was very hot and we played with only one sub, whereas the teams in the semi and the final played with three subs." Read more: Hull prepares to take 'next step' after record-breaking run The final saw MSW take a 2-0 lead in the first quarter before the Illawarra team took control to pull one back in the second quarter through Reuben Hurt. The third quarter saw ISC take a commanding lead, making it 3-2 with goals from Hurt and Henry Jones, before Keegan Whitten made it 4-2 in the final quarter. MSW scored a late goal for a final 4-3 scoreline. In the round games, ISC easily Parkes 9-0 and Central Coast 8-0, drew 6-6 against North West Sydney and beat MSW 2-1. In the semi-final, ISC drew 3-3 with Parkes, but qualified for the final as the team took a higher placing on the pool ladder. The Illawarra Under 15 Girls made it to the semis, losing 4-2 to eventual tournament winners Goulburn. Due to several team withdrawals, the girls competition started with quarter finals, with ISC beating Northern Sydney Beaches 5-3 to make the semi-final. We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support. https://www.illawarramercury.com.au/subscribe/

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/4sZx2UeLhML2LRYLyd2FGM/7bf9c62f-c45f-4c2d-b52f-8921065a2fd7.JPG/r77_27_1187_654_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg