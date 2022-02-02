Wollongong Coal emissions figures doubled - while mine was out of action

news, latest-news,

Environmentalists are calling for independent monitoring after Wollongong Coal figures showed its greenhouse emissions more than doubled over a year - at a time when the mine was not operating. The errors do not appear to have been picked up by the Regulator, or by the Department of Planning, Industry and Environment which approved the miner's Air Quality and Greenhouse Gas Management Plan. The miner's figures were published in that plan as part of the miner's expansion application, referenced as being reported to the Clean Energy Regulator (CER). They show a jump in Scope 1 and 2 emissions at Russell Vale from about 65,000 tonnes in 2019-2019 to about 190,000 tonnes in 2019-2020. These are estimates as the graph does not include the actual figures. Read more: Hundreds gathered to celebrate the life of union legend Fred Moore No explanation was given for the leap. The emissions jump was queried at the Community Consultative Meeting in November. Wollongong Coal took questions on notice and responded later blaming an equipment error, but without further explanation. Committee Member Kaye Osborn, spokeswoman for Illawarra Residents for Responsible Mining, said it was "alarming" such an error could slip past the responsible agencies. Ms Osborn said self-reporting was failing. "There needs to be reliable, independent measurement and transparent reporting of emissions," she said. "The volume and extent of fugitive methane emissions is such a significant contribution to climate change." The Mercury asked Wollongong Coal on Wednesday what caused the incorrect reporting, and whether the error was in under-reporting emissions in 2019, or in over-reporting them in 2020. No response was received. A spokeswoman for the CER said legislation limited what it could make public, and said the the National Greenhouse and Energy Reporting (NGER) system was a "robust and trusted source of information". "Each year, NGER reports are reviewed and assessed by the agency for potential non-compliance with legislative obligations, as part of our standard compliance monitoring activities," she said. "We find that the vast majority of the more than 900 NGER reporters are compliant with the requirements of the legislation." While Wollongong Coal has committed to publishing the questions and answers on emissions along with the rest of the November meeting on its website, that is yet to happen. Wollongong Coal's misreporting comes soon after Peabody Energy, which operates the Metropolitan mine at Helensburgh, was found to have repeatedly reported wrong emissions figures to the regulator. Mine emissions are primarily "fugitive" methane released when the coal seam is disturbed.

