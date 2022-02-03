'Uncle' Fred one of the few white people made an honorary elder

news, latest-news,

Fred Moore was celebrated today during his funeral at Kembla Grange. Mr Moore was remembered for his lifelong commitment to workers, First Nations people and women. The memorial was opened with a digeridoo performance from Richard Campbell and a welcome to country from Richard Davis. Mr Davis recalled Mr Moore's establishment of the Aboriginal Advancement League in the Illawarra in the early 1960s, as well as the thousands of signatures that Mr Moore collected in support of the 1967 referendum. The unionist's standing in the Illawarra's Indigenous community is clear from a statement sent by Illawarra Aboriginal Corporation. "Uncle Fred Moore was one of very few non-Indigenous people to have been made an honorary elder of the Aboriginal community in the region, CEO William Henry said, on behalf of the IAC board. "In 1961 he was the driving force together with emerging first nations leaders in establishing the South Coast Aboriginal Advancement League. Read more: Indigenous pop-up clinics help vaccinate Illawarra "During the 1967 referendum to extend citizenship and voting rights to Aboriginal Australians Mr Moore collected tens of thousands of signatures. "He was hailed as a champion fighting for the rights, equality, and better living standards for first nations people. Mr Moore stopped first nations people from being relocated from the old official camps and fought for the first 6 cottages built on Coomaditchie. "The First nations people of the Illawarra region will forever be in debt to Mr Fred Moore, the trades and labour council, miners' federation and waterside workers for their tireless hard work fighting for rights and equality for the First Nations people." The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gk4M5TtAHFtAbb98BYfYMb/9f9e2e10-48f1-477d-99e2-7b4f25ddb84c.jpg/r0_101_1510_954_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg