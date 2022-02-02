Hawks suffer heavy defeat to last-placed Breakers

news, latest-news, hawks, illawarra-hawks, nbl, brian-goorjian, new-zealand-breakers, dan-shamir, tyler-harvey

"You're nothing on d!" Brian Goorjian's frank assessment in a second-quarter timeout summed up Illawarra's dismal first-half showing in a 90-67 defeat to the last-placed Breakers on Wednesday night. After managing just 59 points in a last-start loss to the Jack Jumpers, the Breakers had 52 points at halftime in the face of a limp defensive effort from the Hawks. Goorjian's men weren't much better at the other end of the floor through two quarters, shooting 2-11 from deep and coughing up nine turnovers. It saw them trail by 19 at halftime, and as much as 23 early in the third, before a third-quarter rearguard action from Antonius Cleveland remarkably pulled his side back into the contest. Back-to-back threes to Tyler Harvey early in the fourth crunched the margin back to eight, but it was as close as they got, the Breakers closing the show on a 15-2 run. Yanni Wetzell proved the chief destroyer, with 22 of his team's 44 points in the paint to go with nine rebounds, three assists and two steals. He was ably assisted by Peyton Siva, who had his 14 points at an efficient three of five from long-range, while Will McDowell-White contributed 12 points and Jeremiah Martin also had 12. Cleveland had 16 of his team's 24 points in the third term, while Tyler Harvey led the Hawks scoring with 17 points. Duop Reath and Justinian Jessup had 10 points each but it was a forgettable night all-round, the final ledger showing a lowly 6-24 from three-point range and 15 turnovers that gifted the Breakers 16 points. The 67 points was the Hawks lowest score of the season and provides more than a slight headache for Goorjian with a home and away double against South East Melbourne looming. They'll head in 6-5 on the season and without a win over a true championship contender through 11 games this season, though the loss didn't see them slip out of the top four. Goorjian was as frank with media post-game as he was with his players in the timeout. "I'm kind of shell-shocked to be truthful," Goorjian said. "We're not going to get to where we need to go unless we solve that [defensive] problem and I don't really have an answer for you tonight. "I'm taking it as alarm bells. Maybe playing the top teams and learning in Perth in Melbourne [was OK], but now you're looking at [losses in] three out of four games. "In this one we were playing a team that has been struggling. I would say something's got to happen here pretty quick or we're in deep, deep trouble." Reath was aggressive early with five points as the Hawks opened up and 11-6 mini-break. It was virtually all the Breakers for the remainder of the term, with Siva grabbing a quick five on a 13-3 run that forced Goorjian into a timeout. It did little to slow the Breakers, with Siva taking his tally to seven as the hosts closed the quarter with a six-point cushion. The floodgates opened in the second, Siva setting things in motion with his second three, while Martin and Wetzell had six each on a 21-8 run as the lead ballooned to 22. Reath took his tally to double digits with a crucial three as the pace slowed, but the Breakers still took a commanding 19-point lead to the main break. Wetzell continued to have his way with the Hawks in the paint, dropping nine points as the Breakers continued to make the running in the third. Cleveland played a virtual lone hand with 14 points, slamming the last two home on a 12-5 run that brought the gap in to 15 and prompted Dan Shamir to call time. It didn't stop Cleveland, who went coast-to-coast to take his tally to 13 for the term, with Rathan-Mayes dropping the final points of the quarter to squeeze the margin back to 13 at the final break. Shamir had some nervous moments as Harvey brought the margin back to eight with two from deep, but Rasmus Bach fired back with a timely pair of triples to re-take the initiative. It was all the Breakers from there. The Illawarra Mercury news app is now officially live on both iOS and Android devices. It is available for download in the Apple Store and Google Play.

