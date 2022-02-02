news, latest-news,

The wife of an alleged opal thief has confessed to hiding some of the "hot" stones in the freezer of her Dapto home among "the peas and the corn", a court has heard. Tina Chamberlain also accepted one of the stolen jewels as a gift from her long-term partner, Clayton Love. Love stands accused of taking part in a targeted home invasion at Albion Park Rail in February last year in which he and three other men allegedly robbed the home owners of their collection of opals, worth more than $500,000. A set of agreed facts tendered to Wollongong Local Court yesterday said police began listening in on Love's phone calls in March and overheard him and Chamberlain discussing the stolen stones. On March 25, Love phoned Chamberlain asking the whereabouts of one of the opals. Read more: Alleged Windang shooter Simon Fleming hit with fake bomb charge "Find that f--ken' opal I gave to you," he said. Chamberlain replied "you gave it to me as a gift". Love then said "no I f--ken' did not. I said hold it at your place." Chamberlain responded "no, you said 'you can choose out of all these stones. You can choose which one you want'." The pair spoke again a few days later in another heated exchange, in which Love was overheard saying "where's the opals, where's the opals bitch". The matter came up again the following month, at which time Chamberlain threatened to hand "the opals in my freezer" into the police. Later that same month Love phoned Chamberlain, saying he was "looking for things in the peas and corn" but couldn't find them and she had "just lost him a heap of money". Meanwhile, Love was arrested on May 5 and charged with intimidating Chamberlain and breaching an apprehended domestic violence order. Police raided her Princes Highway home two weeks later and carried out a thorough search, locating several opals stored in clear bags under the sofa in the lounge room. They also discovered another opal, broken into two pieces, in a jewellery box in one of the bedrooms, along with a small amount of a 25D-NBOMe, a synthetic hallucinogen. Chamberlain was arrested and taken to Lake Illawarra Police Station where she was charged with knowingly dealing with proceeds of crime. When interviewed, she said Love had woken her up one morning to show her a quantity of opals wrapped in a blanket, which he said had been taken from a house "some guys had just broken into". She pleaded guilty to the charge in Wollongong Local Court yesterday and will remain on bail ahead of her sentencing. The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here.

