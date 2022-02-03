Kerry Parker eager to launch project Apollo with Think It Over

news, latest-news,

With two barrier trials under his belt, the groundwork has been laid for Think It Over to commence an autumn attack on the sport's biggest races. The six-year-old will begin his campaign in next Saturday's Group 2 Apollo Stakes, with trainer Kerry Parker looking to build towards the ultimate prize, the $4 million Queen Elizabeth Stakes. While much of the focus at Monday's trials was on Verry Elleegant and Zaaki, Think It Over is a proven performer at Group level and dominated the Sydney middle-distance scene last spring. Parker recognises the autumn will prove a bigger test, but he's confident his horse is in the best possible shape heading into the campaign. "I'm really happy with him," Parker said. "He's going good, he came through the trial well and we'll head towards the Apollo. "He doesn't have to do too much more next week. He's in a good frame of mind and is ready to go first-up. "What we saw last prep is what we've got with him. I think he's probably reached his mark, but his mark's pretty good. I can only hope it's good enough." Think It Over is the stable star but Parker is hoping he's not his only runner to feature in black-type races throughout the autumn. Emerging filly Hope In Your Heart is set for a tilt at the Group 3 Kembla Grange Classic after a promising return at Randwick's Kensington track on Wednesday. The three-year-old finished third in a deep race that featured Construct, Mensa Missile and was won by Easy Campese. Parker hopes to give Hope In Your Heart one more run before she races for glory on her home track, with an eye towards a possible tilt at the Group 1 Australian Oaks. "I'm rapt with her," Parker said. "She was very awkward to place, we had to go to the races but with no Kembla meetings and her benchmark where it is, she was hard to place. She ended up in a strong race and hit the line well, which is what I was looking for. "Her main aim is the Kembla Classic. As a three-year-old filly, over a mile, that race is an ideal target for her. "I'll nominate her for the Oaks. I don't know yet if she'll run the trip, but if she runs well at Kembla we'll aim towards that race." Hope In Your Heart's run came as Gwenda Markwell's Main Stage finished second in an 1800-metres BenchMark 72 at the midweek city meeting. The horse relished the soft going and fought on bravely, only to be run down by highly-fancied Reggiewood. It's been almost three years since Main Stage has saluted, but jockey Rachel King is confident a victory is just around the corner. "He's finished off super," King said. "He was unlucky to get run down by the favourite. Definitely improved again from his last run, I'm sure a win can't be far away."

