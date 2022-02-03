news, latest-news, Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District (ISLHD), Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District (ISLHD) COVID-19 vaccination hubs, Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District (ISLHD) vaccine clinics, Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District (ISLHD) COVID vaccine clinics, Illawarra Aboriginal community, Illawarra Aboriginal community COVID, Federal Minister for Health Greg Hunt, COVID-19 vaccination - Indigenous vaccination acceleration LGAs of interest

About 60 members of the Illawarra's Aboriginal community received COVID-19 vaccinations at special pop-up clinics held last week. The aim was to close the gap between vaccination figures amongst the Illawarra's Aboriginal community and the community as a whole. Vaccination rates among Aboriginal people in the Wollongong Local Government Area (LGA) sit below the LGA, which was labelled a "priority area" by the federal government back in September last year. Read more: Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District (ISLHD) records 637 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths Federal Minister for Health Greg Hunt said at the time the Australian government was further boosting the vaccination program for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people across 30 priority areas, including Wollongong. According to the latest COVID-19 vaccination - Indigenous vaccination acceleration LGAs of interest released February 2, Wollongong's Aboriginal population has a one-dose vaccination rate of 87.4 per cent and a two-dose vaccination rate of 85.6 per cent. In comparison, the COVID-19 vaccination - Local Government Area released January 31 shows Wollongong LGA has a one-dose vaccination rate of 93.4 per cent and a two-dose vaccination rate of 92.2 per cent. In a statement supplied to the Mercury this week, a Federal Department of Health spokeswoman said increasing vaccination rates for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples remained a priority for the National COVID-19 Vaccine Taskforce". "Operation COVID Shield is working with state and territory governments and First Nations stakeholders to accelerate the vaccine rollout as it relates to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and remote communities across Australia," she said. "The initial 30 LGAs and communities were selected as potentially requiring support to assist in reducing the gap between the current national vaccination rate and the rate for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people. "Identification of the initial areas for additional acceleration support was finalised and agreed in collaboration and partnership with jurisdictions and First Nations stakeholders both nationally and locally. "Further, while work was done in highlighting these initial areas, work to accelerate across all of Australia is still ongoing." The spokeswoman said the "individual needs of each community" was considered and addressed in partnership with local community stakeholders. She said "acceleration support" differed in each community, but could include increased supply of the COVID vaccine; workforce support to local Aboriginal Health Services; super clinic blitzes; pop-up clinics; deployments of RFDS teams; dedicated 'family' days, and increased communication on the ground to counter misinformation. "Additionally, the taskforce is working with National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Advisory Group on COVID-19 and communities across Australia to identify additional areas where the Department can provide support to ensure that every Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander has the opportunity to be a COVID vaccine," she said. Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District (ISLHD) ran the two pop-up vaccination clinics last Friday and Saturday at Dapto Ribbonwood Centre, Dapto, and Koori Men's Group, Albion Park Rail. The clinics were open to Aboriginal men, women and children aged five and over. No appointment was necessary and anyone was able to walk in and receive a first, second or booster shot. Among those who attended was Andrew Sulter, who took his son Hudson, 6, to get his first jab before he returned to school this week. The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here. Sign up for breaking news emails below ...

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/158750039/b1570fd6-4e4b-4c5d-88c7-f32bd81f4115.jpg/r0_866_3612_2907_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg