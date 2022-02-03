coronavirus, COVID-19 cases, Wollongong Local Government Area (LGA), Shellharbour LGA, Shoalhaven LGA ', Kiama LGA, Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District (ISLHD), Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District (ISLHD) COVID cases, NSW Health

The Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District (ISLHD) has recorded 637 new COVID-19 cases in the 24 hours to 8pm last night. No deaths were recorded in the region in the previous 24 hours. ISLHD said the number of COVID-19 cases being treated in hospitals is the area was "not currently available". "We will update this information if received," ISLHD said in its daily COVID-19 update. According to ISLHD, PCR tests accounted for 297 cases while 340 were from RATs. A breakdown of the PCR tests only shows 327 cases were in the Wollongong Local Government Area (LGA), 123 cases were in Shellharbour LGA, 163 cases were in the Shoalhaven LGA and 24 cases were in Kiama LGA. A breakdown of the new positive cases detected by PCR test via postcode is as follows: Wollongong LGA: 2500 - 65; 2502 - 33; 2505 - 10; 2506 - 12; 2508 - 10; 2515 - 13; 2516 - 9; 2517 - 16; 2518 - 36; 2519 - 28; 2525 - 19; 2526 - 23; 2530 - 53; Shellharbour LGA: 2527 - 37; 2528 - 36; 2529 - 50; Shoalhaven LGA: 2535 - 10; 2538 - 4; 2539 - 15; 2540 - 90; 2541 - 44; Kiama LGA: 2533 - 14; 2534 - 10. It comes as NSW recorded a total of 12,632 new cases in the 24-hour period. Of those, 5485 were from PCR tests and 7147 were from RATs. There are 2578 patients admitted to NSW hospitals, of which 160 are in intensive care and 68 are on ventilators. There are currently 110,892 active COVID-19 cases in NSW. There were 38 deaths recorded across the state in the past 24 hours, including 22 men and 16 women. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in NSW since the start of the pandemic to 1489. Of the 38 people who died, two were in their 50s, four were in their 60s, nine were in their 70s, 13 were in their 80s and 10 were in their 90s. Four people who died had received three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, 24 people had received two doses, one person had received one dose and nine were unvaccinated. NSW Health said older age was a significant risk factor for serious illness and death, particularly when combined with significant underlying health conditions. Of the four people who died who were aged under 65, all had underlying health conditions, NSW Health said. According to the latest vaccination rates, 95.5 per cent of people aged 16 and over have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 94 per cent have received two doses. Of those aged 12 to 15, 83.3 per cent have received a first dose and 78.5 per cent have received two doses. The one-dose vaccination rate for children aged five to 11 stands at 41 per cent. The booster shot vaccination rate for people aged 18 and over is 41.7 per cent. NSW Health encourages everyone who is eligible to receive a vaccination or booster to book into a NSW Health vaccination clinic or another provider without delay.

