news, latest-news, hawks, illawarra-hawks, nbl, brian-goorjian, xavier-rathan-mayes, nbl-schedule

THERE'S no hiding his team's defensive frailties, but a lack of trips to the foul line remains a frustrating preoccupation for Illawarra coach Brian Goorjian. The six-time championship winner has built a winning philosophy on elite defence and "easy points", be it in transition following stops or from the charity stripe. Trips there have been limited the past two seasons and Goorjian has fought a running battle with officials for much of the season over officiating, copping two technicals. It's an issue he's felt compelled to has raise in recent press conferences following a home loss to Perth and Wednesday's stunning defeat to last-placed New Zealand. The numbers bear the frustration out, with the Hawks shooting the lowest amount of free throws per game (13.2) and the second lowest percentage. It was a similar story last season, with Illawarra shooting a league-low in free-throw attempts per game (15.2) and percentage (69.4 per cent). The Hawks' opponents this season have shot a combined 72 more free throws, by far the biggest disparity with Tasmania the next fewest with just 11 less shots from the line than their opponents. The Hawks have shot more free throws than the opposition in just one of their 11 games, their round-two overtime win over the Breakers in Wollongong. That flipped on Wednesday night, with the Breakers attempting 21 free throws (at 76 per cent) to the Hawks 11 (at 63 per cent). For a team that has otherwise led the league in scoring, it's a big issue for Goorjian. "You look at this thing, a big part of the game is that we're the worst team in the league at getting to the foul line," Goorjian said. "I've got issues there I'm trying to work out on what we can do [foul-wise] and what you can't do. It was pretty clear internationally [in the NBL it's very difficult]. "[The Breakers] were really physical and really aggressive and pushed us out of our stuff. You get these teams that get beat embarrassed last game and they bring that to the table. "I'm learning in this thing, but I thought [the Breakers] physicality was incredible. The grabbing, the holding, the bumping, it was really, really difficult to play against." Read more: Hawks suffer heavy defeat to last-placed Breakers There was no escaping the fact the Hawks had no answers defensively, giving up 52 points in a single half, with Goorjian putting his hand up for scrutiny. "We knew what was coming and we knew what the challenges were coming into the game," Goorjian said. "Specifically [the focus] with them was on-ball defence going in. It's been an issue for us and it was a challenge. "Maybe the game plan was a problem, I don't know. From my standpoint, the scheme I had in place didn't work, the alternative didn't work. "It's a hard part of the game, a lot of the teams right now are playing small-ball and the adjustments are up to me. "I don't have an answer for you [right now]. We'll continue to work at that because we're not going to get where we need to go unless we solve that problem." Point guard Xavier Rathan-Mayes said it's on the playing group to bring more aggression at both ends of the floor, with league leaders South East Melbourne looming in Wollongong on Monday. "[New Zealand] established a physical presence form the beginning of the game that we didn't match," he said. "We tried to ramp it up by the third quarter but it was too late. Now we've got a top-three team coming into our place, they've got guys playing really well, they've got an MVP candidate in Mitch Creek. "We're going to have to do a job [on him] and they've got a bunch of guys around him that are doing an exceptional job. "We've got to get back, put that [loss] behind us, go back home and get a win." The Hawks were set to face the Phoenix in a home and away double but will be spared the trip south after the NBL announced a further rejigged schedule on Friday. The Hawks scheduled clash with the Phoenix in Melbourne on Thursday has been postponed, a call that will see the Hawks play five straight games at home starting with next Saturday's home clash with Cairns. The Hawks will host the Taipans again six days later on February 18 before hosting Tasmania 48 hours later. The schedule also sees Adelaide travel to Wollongong on February 25 before a road clash with the Breakers on March 1.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ViGe8NXxNszpWGz2Wi7TWd/efab1723-710c-47bc-9dbd-2cebf3cbeaf6.jpg/r0_159_4516_2711_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg