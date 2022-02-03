Greater Illawarra Zone targeting Country Championships final

news, latest-news,

Greater Illawarra Zone coach Grant Tilling is confident his squad is capable of progressing to the final of the Country Championships. Now, the only question is if the players can perform when the stakes are high throughout this weekend. Greater Illawarra will play three games in three days in Nowra, the winner of the Southern Pool to face Newcastle in next Sunday's final at Bradman Oval. Read more: Key question looms over UCI Road World Championships course decision The campaign will commence on Friday with a clash against Western Zone, before the side plays ACT Southern Districts on Saturday and Riverina on Sunday. All three matches pose a unique challenge and Tilling knows how important it is to register a win on the opening day of the weekend. "The goal is to take it game by game," Tilling said. "The first thing we're worried about is Western on Friday, then we can go from there. "At the end of the day, we're trying to put Greater Illawarra Zone back into the fold again, hopefully into the final like we did two years ago when I coached the team." Greater Illawarra boast a squad filled with youth and experience. Captain Mitchell Hearn is in form, guiding Keira to victory in the Cricket Illawarra Twenty20 final. Batsman Graeme Batty is a NSW Country veteran, while wicketkeeper Jonathan Rose boasts multiple years of first grade experience in Sydney. Rhys Cattle leads a promising youth contingent that also features emerging fast bowler Mason King. The primary concern this weekend is this summer's rain. Some players could be underdone, given how many games have been washed out. Additionally, showers are forecast across the weekend, which could derail Greater Illawarra's chances. "The team that's been assembled has the drive, energy and enthusiasm," Tilling said. "They've got to put their best foot forward in relation to their role, whether they're a batter or bowler. "Our top-six bats are solid batsmen, they're well established in getting runs. Alex Brown scored 50 on the weekend and is in form. "Another one in form is Mason King, he's a quick young bowler from Highlands. He's raw and has good pace. I'm looking forward to unleashing him on this carnival."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GzY3iczng7SLWqVgHSV78t/73153c7f-bce0-42ca-a31a-386f8d8a4da3.jpg/r14_61_5458_3137_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg