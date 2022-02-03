news, latest-news, Wellington Phoenix, A-League Women's, Grace Jale, Wollongong, Illawarra, Melbourne Victory, David Ball

After a couple of honorable losses, Grace Jale says her Wollongong-based Phoenix are hungrier than ever to notch up their inaugural A-League Women's win. Wellington will return to their home away from home, WIN Stadium, to face the Victory on Friday night. It shapes as another opportunity for the club to get their first ever victory. The Phoenix led for the majority of Monday's encounter against the Glory before falling 3-2, which followed 1-0 and 3-2 defeats to Brisbane and Adelaide respectively. The results have left Jale, who notched up her second goal this season against Perth, hoping that victory is just around the corner. "We were close, but not close enough, which definitely hurts. But the thing is we don't really have time to get too down about it because we have such a quick turnaround in Wollongong on Friday," the Phoenix midfielder told the Mercury. "It was similar (against Glory) to the Brisbane game, we were 2-1 up at half time and doing really well. But the thing is it's a 90-minute game, and we have to dominate for the whole game and not fall asleep in patches. I had hoped we would have learned from the Brisbane game, but there's honestly to even stop and take a breath. "But we're just hoping to get some points from these last five games. We don't want to finish the season without a win." Read more: Hawks suffer heavy defeat to last-placed Breakers While Wellington are preparing for their second game this week, Friday will mark the first time Melbourne have played since January 16. It shapes as an important clash for the defending champions, who are knocking on the door for the league's top four. Jale knows it will be a tough contest, but hopes the Phoenix can spring an upset. "They've had two weeks without a game, so they're going to be fresher than us, but I'm hoping they'll be a bit rustier," the 22-year-old said. "I know Victory love to switch it and they love to counter-attack. They've got a lot of decent players and they obviously won it last year, so we're expecting a big challenge. But we're excited." Read more: Winning streak no cross to bear for Ali Day February is also shaping up a busy month for Wellington's men's side, who are set to play five games in 14 days in a bid to catch up on a number of postponed games from December and January. The club's jam-packed schedule will include at least one match at WIN Stadium, against the Victory next Wednesday, while the venue for their games against the Roar and Sydney FC are yet to be confirmed. Wellington forward David Ball said the team was embracing the challenge. "We've got loads of games coming up and so many games left this season, it's exciting," Ball said. "We're in a good position and we know if we can do what we've done over the past few years and get one one of those (winning) runs, you never know what could happen." We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support. https://www.illawarramercury.com.au/subscribe/

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/4sZx2UeLhML2LRYLyd2FGM/6b2911fb-8ece-46f6-83b5-2138aa12c3e3.jpg/r0_228_2876_1853_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg