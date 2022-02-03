news, latest-news,

His coffin shrouded in a blue flag bearing the white dove of peace, unionists, politicians, First Nations peoples and family gathered to remember union legend and activist Fred Moore. Mr Moore was remembered for his lifelong commitment to workers, First Nations people and women. The memorial was opened with a digeridoo performance from Richard Campbell and a welcome to country from Richard Davis. Mr Davis recalled Mr Moore's establishment of the Aboriginal Advancement League in the Illawarra in the early 1960s, as well as the thousands of signatures that Mr Moore collected in support of the 1967 referendum. At a local level, Mr Davis said Mr Moore was instrumental in advocating for Aboriginal people to be allowed basic freedoms such as the right to drink at local pubs and try on clothing in stores. "Mr Moore is a true legend, let's never forget him," said Mr Davis. Tony Maher, general president of the Mining and Energy Union, paid respects to Mr Moore's love for the union movement, and his stature as a genuine rank and file activist. Mr Maher spoke to Mr Moore's broad view of the role of trade unions, to not only fight for fair pay and conditions, but against discrimination, whether directed at Aboriginal people, women or migrants. "A true internationalist," Mr Maher said. ACTU secretary Sally McManus paid tribute to Mr Moore on behalf of the Australian union movement, noting that the strength of the unions in the Illawarra was in no small part thanks to Mr Moore's work. The eulogy was delivered by close mate Paddy Gorman, who told those in attendance of Mr Moore's life, from being born in Cobar, to moving to Lithgow and then Sydney, where he met his future wife May. Mr Moore, who celebrated his 99th birthday last year and who was a lifelong communist, resisted anti communist "hysteria", said Mr Gorman, while bringing together different factions within the labour movement. Mr Gorman noted that Mr Moore, one of only two male honorary members of the women's auxiliary to the miners union, was heartened that the contemporary union movement is now led by women including president of the ACTU Michelle O'Neill, former president Ged Kearney and Ms McManus. In closing, Mr Gorman quoted from US unionist Mother Jones that we should "mourn the dead, but fight like hell for the living." Hundreds were seated inside the Kembla Grange Racecourse function room, with many more watching via a livestream outside. In addition to Mr Moore's family, union members were in attendance, local politicians Sharon Bird, Paul Scully and Stephen Jones and members of the Davis family. A larger memorial will be held later in the year.

