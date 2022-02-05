subscribers-only,

P&O used to he able to continually run cruise ships around the Pacific all summer. Unfortunately for the captain and crew of HMAS Adelaide, they could only get to Tonga and break down. Sadly the crew will be blamed for the operational failure of this vessel, but the blame should be sent to the idiots who purchased this vessel and her sister ships from Spain. Very embarrassing for those in charge of the Navy, not the poor crew members who have to keep this tub at sea. Tom Wren, Mangerton There has to be a division between church and state, otherwise we end up with a situation we have here with this current Liberal government. Mr Morrison has used his position to build a group of his mates, who have way to much power. It's not only wrong, it's dangerous. Matty Ryan, Fairy Meadow In response to Mr Burnett (Letters, February 2) I would like to ask two questions, does he ride a bike and if he does would he ride it on Lawrence Hargrave Drive? The footpaths are very narrow, hardly wide enough for a double side-by-side stroller let alone bikes or pedestrians. The council has built great cycle paths from Thirroul to Wollongong and of course the Blue Mile and beyond, but from Austinmer beach north nothing. They are trying to encourage people to ride bikes to keep fewer cars on the roads. I suggest Mr Burnett to take a trip out here to Austinmer to see what I'm talking about. Rick Supple, Austinmer In response to Amy Hiller (Letters, February 1) I agree the recent federal govt $1 billion funding announcement is questionable in that it was made to avoid UNESCO's undoubted upcoming endangerment listing were it not announced. It was for similar reasoning that the PM needed to be represented at the weird world overseas international get-together in support of the biggest con of this century, now called 'climate change' of this century. Had the PM not supported it in principle, Australia would have lost all sources of financing, as big business has also succumbed to this woke hoax. Dr Peter Ridd who has spent 38 years of his working life on examining and reporting on the reef says when some areas of coral become bleached they recover with new growth in some 15-20 years, without need for human intervention. With regard to average temperatures, some readings have been fudged to show lower temperatures in past decades so that global warming appears in more recent decades. Why is this being done, other than to keep several hundred climate scientists employed? Ron Graham, Dapto Have something to say? Write us a letter below:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/jvRqbJ7xAN2nzdLa48pxun/16dfcefb-c92b-4313-93b8-19358af0eb73.jpg/r0_74_800_526_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg